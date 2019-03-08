Drivers warned to avoid main road after two car crash

Police were called to an accident on the A1066. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Motorists are being advised to avoid using the main road between Thetford and Diss after a serious crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are on scene at an RTC on the #A1066 at Rushford between Thetford and Diss. We are working to clear the road ASAP, however there is a build up of traffic in the area. Please avoid if possible. #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 17, 2019

Emergency services were called at 7.30am today to reports of an accident on a stretch of the A1066 road between Thetford and the village of Garboldisham.

Two cars have collided at the turn off for Rushford partially blocking the road in both directions.

You may also want to watch:

The accident is believed to have resulted in serious injuries but police remain at the scene and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The road is partially blocked and there is already quite heavy traffic not helped by the fact that is also temporary traffic lights on the road.

"We are advising drivers to avoid the area if at all possible."

- Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map