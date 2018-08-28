Two car crash at Long Stratton closes part of A140

A collision near Long Stratton closed part of the A140 and led to long delays. Picture: James Bass Archant

Motorists have experienced long traffic delays following a crash on the A140 at Long Stratton.

Emergency services were called to reports on an accident between Wood Lane and Hall Lane at shortly after 9am this morning.

A collision involving two vehicles caused the busy main Norwich to Ipswich road to be partially blocked leading to very slow traffic in both directions.

Fire crews from Long Stratton, Carrow and Earlham attended the crash just south of Long Stratton which involved a Peugeot 207 and a Ford Ranger.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.07am with reports of a road traffic collision in Ipswich Road, the A140, in Long Stratton. We sent a rapid response vehicle and two patients were treated at the scene.”

Police remain at the scene whilst recovery of the vehicles takes place and motorists are being advised to expect continued delays and heavy traffic.

