Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

PUBLISHED: 18:06 05 November 2020

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Two people have been found dead inside a house in Dereham after a suspected gas leak saw neighbouring properties evacuated.

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Emergency services were called to a house in Becclesgate in Dereham shortly before 12pm on Thursday November 5 following concerns for the safety of two people who had been found unresponsive by neighbours.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the address and the bodies of a man and woman were found inside.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the smell of gas nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Alongside the fire and ambulance service the hazardous area response team (HART) also attended and police were seen using a drone to get an aerial view of the property.

Paramedics were seen using breathing apparatus to enter the address.

Heidi-Marie Cocks, who lives in the street with her one-year-old daughter, was one of those asked to leave her home. She said: “There was police, fire and ambulance crews outside and doctors around as well.

“Everyone has been evacuated. We’re not allowed to go into our homes and get our belongings or move our cars. All they said is that it’s a severe gas leak.”

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Ms Cocks said after being asked to leave their homes, people were standing outside their homes and were unsure when they would be able to return.

“It’s such a quiet estate, you never expect anything like this to happen, it’s very scary.

“At one point there were six ambulances here and four fire engines - you just don’t expect anything like this to happen,” she said.

People living in the neighbouring properties who were not evacuated from their homes made tea for the emergency service workers attending the incident.

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and officers will be making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

