Two arrested over BB gun shooting in Norfolk village

A BB gun was allegedly fired during a road rage incident in Green Lane, Acle. Two men from Salhouse have been arrested Picture: Google Maps

Two men have been arrested following a suspected road rage incident in Acle.

The driver and a passenger of a Toyota Celica became involved in an altercation with a man driving a Land Rover on Green Lane at around 5.15pm on Wednesday April 3.

It is alleged a BB gun was used during the incident.

Officers stopped a car in the Yarmouth Road area of Acle at around 5.45pm and arrested two men on suspicion of firearms offences.

Both men, aged 19 and 20 and from the Salhouse area, remain in police custody.