Two more motorists arrested for drink and drug driving in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:52 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 15 December 2018

Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues.

Police pulled over more than 14 drivers for minor road offences in and around Great Yarmouth on Friday night, while four motorists were reported for speeding.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after they were pulled aside for a stop check and drug wipe.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a vehicle in Gorleston was also pulled over for a stop check.

After a roadside breath test, the driver was found to be over the legal limit and was driving without insurance.

Sergeant Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team said drink and drug driving is something police target “all year around” and come under the “fatal four”.

As well as drink and drug driving, speeding, distractions - such as using a mobile phone whilst driving and not wearing a seat belt come under the campaign.

He said: “These are the four main factors we target 24/7, 365 days a year.

“But we use the drink and drug driving campaign over Christmas, because more people are going out to events.”

Earlier this month, Martin Bolton was jailed for 18 weeks after being caught more than five times the limit after nearly careering into a pedestrian in Lowestoft.

Bolton, 59, of north Denes, Lowestoft, who was told he “could have killed someone”.

He was banned for 36 months and nine weeks after appearing in court following his arrest on December 2.

“When you’re five times the limit the chances of being involved in a road traffic collision is incredibly high,” Sgt Harris said.

“On the one hand I’m thankful that we as a force were able to catch the driver before they hurt anyone else.”

Sgt Harris encouraged members of the public to report any instances of dangerous driving, or if they suspect a motorist is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to contact 999 or 101.

Sgt Harris said: “There is a lot more that goes on behind the scene, a lot of good work.

