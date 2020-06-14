Search

Auction house to hold first on-site sale since lockdown began

PUBLISHED: 09:44 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 14 June 2020

A scene from a typical auction day at TW Gaze's Diss auction rooms. Picture: TW Gaze

A scene from a typical auction day at TW Gaze's Diss auction rooms. Picture: TW Gaze

Archant

An auction house is set to hold its first on-site sale since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were introduced in March.

TW Gaze is set to hold a plants and shrubs auction at its Diss site off Roydon Road. Picture: TW GazeTW Gaze is set to hold a plants and shrubs auction at its Diss site off Roydon Road. Picture: TW Gaze

TW Gaze will host a plants and shrubs auction from 2pm on Monday at its Diss auction rooms off Roydon Road.

June 15 marks the first day auction houses across the country are permitted to welcome the public to their premises without it being appointment-only.

Director of Diss Auction Rooms, Elizabeth Talbot. Picture: TW GazeDirector of Diss Auction Rooms, Elizabeth Talbot. Picture: TW Gaze

Available items will be delivered on the day and laid out in the front car park for viewing betweeen 10am and 2pm, with maximum space assured at the large auction site.

Bids may be left with the auctioneer before the sale, while those wishing to bid in person can do so from spaced-out bidding stations.

All successful purchases must be cleared by close of business on the same day and a queuing system will be in place for customers to make contactless payments.

On June 22 and 23, TW Gaze is also holding carefully controlled public viewing days from 10am to 4pm in the Blyth Barn for its timed furniture auction, closing on June 24.

Auction house to hold first on-site sale since lockdown began

A scene from a typical auction day at TW Gaze's Diss auction rooms. Picture: TW Gaze
