TV presenters to oversee auction of GoGoDiscover sculptures

Matt Reeve added the new Norwich City home kit to the Ontheballasaurus sculpture, based at the NCFC Fan Hub as part of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Brittany Woodman

After 10 weeks of entertaining more than half a million people across Norfolk and Norwich, 60 T.rex and mammoth sculptures will soon be going under the hammer at Norwich Cathedral.

This summer’s GoGoDiscover trail came to an end on September 10, as the sculptures were taken back to their paddocks for some TLC ahead of the auction on Wednesday, September 28.

Hosted by auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin Sharp, from TV shows Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Roadshow, all proceeds will go towards local charity Break to stamp out the mammoth expectations faced by young adults leaving care.

The GoGoDiscover auction will be hosted by auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin Sharp, from TV shows Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Roadshow - Credit: Break

There will be 39 T.rex, 18 Steppe Mammoth and three Breakasuraus sculptures up for auction. Each has a story to tell with artists across the UK having put their creative mark on the design. The 60 lots also include one white Mammoth and T.rex, ready to be given their very own artwork.

Those attending the auction can expect an enjoyable evening thanks to sponsors Norfolk Cottages, with a sparkling reception and canapés, or potential bidders can join in from home via an online auction portal or over the phone.

Either way, those who are successful will not only secure a spectacular sculpture for their home, garden or business, but will also help raise crucial funds for Break.

Rachel Cowdry, the charity’s CEO, said: “I’ve really enjoyed watching the excitement and colour that the sculptures have brought to our county. The trail helps Break to continue the important work we do in making life better for the young people we support.

“The funds raised from this auction will mean that when a young adult leaves care and takes that mammoth leap to being independent, we will be able to provide that life-long support they need to enjoy a bright and successful future.”

Ziggy Startusk, designed and sponsored by Production Bureau, was based on Coltishall Common - Credit: Break

The evening starts at 6pm with the auction commencing at 7pm. Tickets and the online catalogue of available sculptures is available at break-charity.org.

For those unable to attend, the auction will be streamed live on the GoGoDiscover Facebook page, along with updates throughout the evening.

Break is an East Anglian charity that supports vulnerable children, young people and families - Credit: Break

Breakasaurus Programme

The 100 Breakasaurus sculptures that formed the Learning and Community Programme were hiding across Norwich.

The mini T.rex sculptures, sponsored by Dipple and Conway, allowed local schools and community groups to unleash their creativity and come up with some wonderful designs.

One hundred Breakasaurus sculptures formed the Learning and Community Programme - Credit: Break

“The Learning and Community Programme is all about inspiring creativity and imagination, nurturing confidence and bringing communities together,” explains GoGoDiscover co-ordinator Tracey Warnes.

“We’ve had over 12,000 children and young people take part in decorating a Breakasaurus sculpture and it’s been fantastic to see their designs. I’ve loved working with all the different organisations that have been involved and it’s wonderful to see all the different stories that can be told through the young people’s creativity.

“It also reminds people of the work that Break does to nurture the confidence, skills and independence of the young people we support.’

Most of the Breakasaurus sculptures will now return to the schools or groups where they were created – to inspire young people for generations to come.

However, three sculptures - Graffiti Rex, Nor Rex City and Pup - will be available at auction.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant



