News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

TV presenters to oversee auction of GoGoDiscover sculptures

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 3:00 PM September 25, 2022
Ontheballasaurus sculpture

Matt Reeve added the new Norwich City home kit to the Ontheballasaurus sculpture, based at the NCFC Fan Hub as part of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Brittany Woodman

After 10 weeks of entertaining more than half a million people across Norfolk and Norwich, 60 T.rex and mammoth sculptures will soon be going under the hammer at Norwich Cathedral. 

This summer’s GoGoDiscover trail came to an end on September 10, as the sculptures were taken back to their paddocks for some TLC ahead of the auction on Wednesday, September 28. 

Hosted by auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin Sharp, from TV shows Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Roadshow, all proceeds will go towards local charity Break to stamp out the mammoth expectations faced by young adults leaving care. 

Auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin Sharp

The GoGoDiscover auction will be hosted by auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin Sharp, from TV shows Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Roadshow - Credit: Break

There will be 39 T.rex, 18 Steppe Mammoth and three Breakasuraus sculptures up for auction. Each has a story to tell with artists across the UK having put their creative mark on the design. The 60 lots also include one white Mammoth and T.rex, ready to be given their very own artwork. 

Those attending the auction can expect an enjoyable evening thanks to sponsors Norfolk Cottages, with a sparkling reception and canapés, or potential bidders can join in from home via an online auction portal or over the phone.  

Either way, those who are successful will not only secure a spectacular sculpture for their home, garden or business, but will also help raise crucial funds for Break. 

Rachel Cowdry, the charity’s CEO, said: “I’ve really enjoyed watching the excitement and colour that the sculptures have brought to our county. The trail helps Break to continue the important work we do in making life better for the young people we support.  

“The funds raised from this auction will mean that when a young adult leaves care and takes that mammoth leap to being independent, we will be able to provide that life-long support they need to enjoy a bright and successful future.” 

Ziggy Startusk

Ziggy Startusk, designed and sponsored by Production Bureau, was based on Coltishall Common - Credit: Break

The evening starts at 6pm with the auction commencing at 7pm. Tickets and the online catalogue of available sculptures is available at break-charity.org.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died
  2. 2 Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
  3. 3 Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died
  1. 4 Teen arrested after man stabbed in Norfolk town
  2. 5 5 dogs looking for a forever home in Norfolk
  3. 6 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
  4. 7 7 of the best places for an autumn walk in Norfolk
  5. 8 Abandoned kittens left in cardboard box face having their eyes removed
  6. 9 All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
  7. 10 Top 100 baby names for girls and boys in 2022 revealed

For those unable to attend, the auction will be streamed live on the GoGoDiscover Facebook page, along with updates throughout the evening. 

Break charity

Break is an East Anglian charity that supports vulnerable children, young people and families - Credit: Break

Breakasaurus Programme 

The 100 Breakasaurus sculptures that formed the Learning and Community Programme were hiding across Norwich.  

The mini T.rex sculptures, sponsored by Dipple and Conway, allowed local schools and community groups to unleash their creativity and come up with some wonderful designs.  

 Breakasaurus sculptures

One hundred Breakasaurus sculptures formed the Learning and Community Programme - Credit: Break

“The Learning and Community Programme is all about inspiring creativity and imagination, nurturing confidence and bringing communities together,” explains GoGoDiscover co-ordinator Tracey Warnes.  

“We’ve had over 12,000 children and young people take part in decorating a Breakasaurus sculpture and it’s been fantastic to see their designs. I’ve loved working with all the different organisations that have been involved and it’s wonderful to see all the different stories that can be told through the young people’s creativity.  

“It also reminds people of the work that Break does to nurture the confidence, skills and independence of the young people we support.’ 

Most of the Breakasaurus sculptures will now return to the schools or groups where they were created – to inspire young people for generations to come.  

However, three sculptures - Graffiti Rex, Nor Rex City and Pup - will be available at auction. 

Chantry Place GoGoDiscover

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant


GoGoDiscover
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Email blunder sees school send details of vulnerable children to all pupils

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Controversial restaurant Orlando's in Earlham Road.

Norwich City Council

Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Shaun Kennett behind the counter of his store

Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon