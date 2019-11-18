Search

'Do not click the link': Warning over scam TV licence emails

PUBLISHED: 17:27 18 November 2019

Don't become a victim of online phishing

Archant

Television licence holders are being warned not to fall for a scam email.

Earlier this month householders were warned by East Suffolk Council to be wary of a scam email claiming to be from the TV Licensing company.

Now, Suffolk Trading Standards has said that the phishing scam is circulating again.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Criminals are once again targeting people with a TV licensing email scam that claims your direct debit has failed and you need to update your details.

"If you receive the same or a similar email, do not click the link.

"This is a phishing scam designed to steal your personal information and bank details.

"If you receive it, report the scam email to Scams Action by calling 0300 3303003 and then delete it."

After the recent council warning, Sophia Lazarides, TV Licensing spokesman for London and the South East, told this newspaper: "In common with other large organisations like HMRC, TV Licensing has seen fraudsters sending scam emails to the public posing as genuine TV Licensing communications.

"In response to the recent warning from East Suffolk Council regarding a new TV Licence email scam, TV Licensing would like to remind customers to be extra vigilant when considering whether to disclose their personal information.

"Readers should be aware that TV Licensing will never email customers, unprompted, to ask for bank details, personal information or to tell you that you may be entitled to a refund.

"If you're not sure an email is genuine, please ignore it and call us on 0300 790 6112 or visit www.tvl.co.uk/scam so that we can help."

