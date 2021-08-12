11 TV and film stars spotted in Norfolk in 2021

Published: 4:52 PM August 12, 2021

From Jamie Oliver to Kristen Stewart, a whole host of TV and film stars have visited Norfolk this year.

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

1. Jamie Oliver

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver visited an undisclosed location along the Norfolk Broads over the late May bank holiday weekend for his birthday.

He posted on his Instagram story while sat on a boat and said it was "absolutely beautiful".

Jamie's first TV show was The Naked Chef and he has since fronted many more programmes, including Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast alongside Jimmy Doherty, which is shot on Southend Pier.

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

2 and 3. Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Award-winning actress Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack, who plays Isaiah, were spotted filming in Norwich in late March.

This included scenes shot in Café Gelato in Opie Street and it was for a new comedy drama called Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

McCormack takes on the eponymous role of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes, played by Thompson.

EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. - Credit: Alan Palmer

4. Scott Maslen

Scott Maslen plays Jack Branning in EastEnders and is kept busy on Albert Square as a police officer.

The actor enjoyed a well-earned break in north Norfolk in July as he swapped The Queen Vic for The Hunworth Bell, near Holt.

He was there with his in-laws and posed for photos with some of the regulars.

Kristen Stewart (left) and Sally Hawkins on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall

5 and 6. Kristen Stewart and Sally Hawkins

Kristen Stewart, best known for playing Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series, and actress Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington) were spotted on Hunstanton beach in March.

They were there for the filming of Princess Diana biopic Spencer and Stewart takes on the title role.

The film follows Diana's decision to leave Prince Charles at Christmas at Sandringham, with a German castle doubling up for the estate, and St Peter and St Paul's Church in the village of Shropham, near Attleborough, stood in as the church.

Paul Merton and wife Suki Webster at Kelling Heath Holiday Park - Credit: Kelling Heath Holiday Park

7 and 8. Paul Merton and Suki Webster

Have I Got News For You star Paul Merton and his wife Suki Webster, who is also a comedian, were filmed on Gorleston beach in June for Channel 5 series Motorhoming with Merton and Webster, where they travel across the UK.

The couple stayed in their motorhome at Kelling Heath Holiday Park to film the conclusion of one episode about the Norfolk Broads and the Norfolk coast.

They treated guests to an improvised comedy session at the holiday park and asked for charitable donations.

The series began airing on August 6 and it is on every Friday at 8pm.

Sir Kenneth Branagh, filming a scene for the political drama This Sceptred Isle, in character as prime minister Boris Johnson coming out of Coxford's Butchers in Aylsham's Market Place. - Credit: Paul Matthews

9. Kenneth Branagh

Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh was in Aylsham in April as he was playing Boris Johnson in This Sceptred Isle, a Sky political drama about the coronavirus pandemic.

He was seen emerging from Coxford's Butchers in the Market Place and film crews were also spotted at Aylsham's Drill Hall and Town Hall.

Susan Calman and Joe Pasquale on the beach at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: IWC Media All Rights Reserved

10 and 11. Susan Calman and Joe Pasquale

Susan Calman's Grand Week by the Sea was broadcast on Channel 5 in June and it was shot in five different seaside locations earlier this year.

The first episode focused on Great Yarmouth and the comedian visited many top attractions including the Pleasure Beach, Hippodrome Circus and the Merrivale Model Village.

She was joined by performer Joe Pasquale who visited as a child and entertained the holiday hordes as an adult.