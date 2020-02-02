Search

'It's turned his life upside down' - Son's plea for information after dad hit by car

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 February 2020

After his 72-year-old father was hit by a car in a devastating accident that ‘turned his life upside down’, a son is demanding answers.. Photo: Chris Carter

Archan

A man is demanding answers after his 72-year-old father was hit by a car in a devastating accident that 'turned his life upside down.'

On Friday, January 10, David Carter was walking home when a grey Volvo V50 hit into him as he crossed Ingate road in Beccles.

Mr Carter suffered a fractured hip, broken rib and other serious internal injuries including a ruptured spleen and kidney.

Now as a lack of witnesses are coming forward, his son Chris, 42, is calling for anyone with information to tell him or the police.

"My dad's in considerable pain. He was a very fit, healthy man and walked everywhere. Now he is on crutches and a frame to get about," Chris said.

"It's turned his life upside down - if you have him in the passenger seat of your car he gets very nervous, and he's always been confident and nothing ever worried him. Now it's all he is thinking about."

According to Mr Carter, there was a woman at the scene of the crash who helped assist him, but "in the panic nobody thought to get her name or contact number".

Chris said: "So we know there was a witness, and some other people are saying there was three ladies nearby that saw it.

"If that was you or someone you know, please come forward."

Mr Carter is doing much better for his injuries, now discharged from hospital and taking morphine for his pain, however his son said the collision will stick with him.

"I don't think it really matters if there's a witness, the fact is my dad has been hit by a car and was severely injured.

"It's just that it happened 20 days ago and we still have questions. We've got our side of the story and the driver has theirs. But we need more witnesses to come forward for the police to do their jobs."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 275 of January 10.

