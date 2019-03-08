'Technical glitch' puts city's star Christmas attraction out of action - just a day after switch-on

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

One of the centre pieces of Norwich's festive light display is temporarily out of action - just 24 hours after the city's big switch-on.

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell was given the honours of turning on the lights on Thursday evening, where he brought Christmas light and cheer to the fine city.

A day later though, and one of the most popular parts of the festive offering - the Tunnel of Light - has been hit with technical difficulty.

However, after being alerted to the trouble through social media, the team behind the decorations at Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) have assured visitors it won't be long until the attraction is fully operational again.

Posting on the BID's Twitter account, a spokesman said: "The Tunnel of Light is out of action tonight (Friday) whilst the engineers focus on fixing a technical glitch. "They're aiming for it to be up and running tomorrow evening (Saturday), We'll keep everyone posted with updates here."