Search

Advanced search

'Technical glitch' puts city's star Christmas attraction out of action - just a day after switch-on

PUBLISHED: 19:08 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 15 November 2019

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

One of the centre pieces of Norwich's festive light display is temporarily out of action - just 24 hours after the city's big switch-on.

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell was given the honours of turning on the lights on Thursday evening, where he brought Christmas light and cheer to the fine city.

You may also want to watch:

A day later though, and one of the most popular parts of the festive offering - the Tunnel of Light - has been hit with technical difficulty.

However, after being alerted to the trouble through social media, the team behind the decorations at Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) have assured visitors it won't be long until the attraction is fully operational again.

Posting on the BID's Twitter account, a spokesman said: "The Tunnel of Light is out of action tonight (Friday) whilst the engineers focus on fixing a technical glitch. "They're aiming for it to be up and running tomorrow evening (Saturday), We'll keep everyone posted with updates here."

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Let the Pukki Party begin! City striker helps Finland seal Euro 2020 place – but limps off

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki celebrates his first goal for Finland during victory over Liechtenstein in Helsinki Picture: Martti Kainuleinen/Lehtikuva via AP

Heavy tailbacks on A47 following crash

Police have warned motorists to avoid the A47 eastbound following a crash near Thickthorn. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘A first class facility’ - Council approves plans for new stadium

A rough map of plans for Gorleston FC's new football pitch at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps.

Duchess of Cambridge opens new £10m children’s hospice in Norfolk

HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists