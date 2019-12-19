Search

Advanced search

Father hailed a hero after tumble dryer explosion collapses house

PUBLISHED: 12:10 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 19 December 2019

A house has partially collapsed in Kessingland after a tumble dryer explosion. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

A house has partially collapsed in Kessingland after a tumble dryer explosion. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Archant

A father has been hailed a hero after running into a partially collapsed and burning house to rescue a man.

A house in Kessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSONA house in Kessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Emergency services were called to Green Lane in Kessingland on Wednesday night after a tumble dryer explosion collapsed the side of an end-of-terrace home.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said her family home had been shaken by the explosion shortly after 8pm.

She said: "We were just in the lounge watching TV when we heard a big explosion. It was so big it made our garage door rattle.

"We came outside and could see there was a fire and the whole side of the house was gone.

A house in Kessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSONA house in Kessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

"My dad ran across the road because the man was in the same room as the fire. He tried to pull him out but the man wanted to go through the door, even though the wall was missing.

"It was all on fire.

You may also want to watch:

"My dad was a bit of a hero last night. He just tried to calm him down and we made him a cup of tea until the paramedics arrived."

An ambulance and ambulance officer were called, with the man taken to the James Paget Hospital for further care.

Two fire crews from Lowestoft South had been called to the explosion, with firefighters remaining at the scene until after midnight.

The woman said: "It was all quite a shock last night. My Mum has her first day in a new job today and she wanted to get an early night.

"I couldn't believe a tumble dryer could bring a house down.

"I kept asking the firefighters if this was a usual night for them with a side of a house coming down. It was all pretty crazy."

Firefighters worked with the electricity board to ensure the safety of the property, while the junction of Green Lane and Church Road remains shut on Thursday as work is carried out to make sure the home is structurally safe.

Another neighbour, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: "We didn't know what was going on but there was flashing lights outside until after midnight.

"It is terrible and such a shock."

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police hunt Range Rover driver after cyclist hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover failed to stop at the scene of a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Archant.

Two arrested after £8,000 of cannabis seized from Beccles home

Castle Hill, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Father hailed a hero after tumble dryer explosion collapses house

A house has partially collapsed in Kessingland after a tumble dryer explosion. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists