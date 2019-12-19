Father hailed a hero after tumble dryer explosion collapses house

A house has partially collapsed in Kessingland after a tumble dryer explosion. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Archant

A father has been hailed a hero after running into a partially collapsed and burning house to rescue a man.

Emergency services were called to Green Lane in Kessingland on Wednesday night after a tumble dryer explosion collapsed the side of an end-of-terrace home.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said her family home had been shaken by the explosion shortly after 8pm.

She said: "We were just in the lounge watching TV when we heard a big explosion. It was so big it made our garage door rattle.

"We came outside and could see there was a fire and the whole side of the house was gone.

"My dad ran across the road because the man was in the same room as the fire. He tried to pull him out but the man wanted to go through the door, even though the wall was missing.

"It was all on fire.

"My dad was a bit of a hero last night. He just tried to calm him down and we made him a cup of tea until the paramedics arrived."

An ambulance and ambulance officer were called, with the man taken to the James Paget Hospital for further care.

Two fire crews from Lowestoft South had been called to the explosion, with firefighters remaining at the scene until after midnight.

The woman said: "It was all quite a shock last night. My Mum has her first day in a new job today and she wanted to get an early night.

"I couldn't believe a tumble dryer could bring a house down.

"I kept asking the firefighters if this was a usual night for them with a side of a house coming down. It was all pretty crazy."

Firefighters worked with the electricity board to ensure the safety of the property, while the junction of Green Lane and Church Road remains shut on Thursday as work is carried out to make sure the home is structurally safe.

Another neighbour, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: "We didn't know what was going on but there was flashing lights outside until after midnight.

"It is terrible and such a shock."