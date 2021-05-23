Tours of Norfok tulip field raise record amount for hospice

Published: 7:14 AM May 23, 2021

From left: Tom Oakley from the Ffolkes, Emma Jacob from the Ffolkes, Lindsey Atkin of the Norfolk Hospice, Mark Eves from Belmont Nurseries and Susanne Eves from Belmont Nurseries - Credit: Norfolk Hospice

More than £20,000 has been raised from tours of a Norfolk tulip field.

Sophie Hooker from the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in the tulip fields at Hillington, near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

More than 5,000 people visited the colourful display beside the Ffolkes Arms off the A148 at Hillington, near King's Lynn, where 12m bulbs had been planted.

Ticket sales and donations raised £21,525 for the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, which is close to the Ffolkes at Hillington.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Ffolkes, Norfolk Tulips (Belmont Nurseries) and tulip grower Mark Eves worked with the hospice to open the 21-acre field.

People travelled from as far as Cornwall and Newcastle to visit. Money raised will all go straight to the Hospice to support the care services they provide free of charge to local families.

The total is a record-breaking amount raised from any event supporting The Norfolk Hospice and over 50 volunteers gave their time to ensure that the event was a success.

A sea of colour stretches across the fields at HIllington, with waves of red, yellow, pink and purple - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mark Eves, tulip grower and a director at Belmont Nurseries by PS & JE Ward Ltd, said: “We are blown away by the amount of money raised and the number of people who attended.”

Lindsey Atkin, community and corporate fundraising manager at the hospice, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the Ffolkes and Mark for this special event and we are so thankful to them, our amazing volunteers and everyone who supported the event.”

Colourful rows of tulips stretch as far as the eye can see at Hillington, near King's Lynn - Credit: Joe GIddens



