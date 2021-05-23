Tours of Norfok tulip field raise record amount for hospice
- Credit: Norfolk Hospice
More than £20,000 has been raised from tours of a Norfolk tulip field.
More than 5,000 people visited the colourful display beside the Ffolkes Arms off the A148 at Hillington, near King's Lynn, where 12m bulbs had been planted.
Ticket sales and donations raised £21,525 for the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, which is close to the Ffolkes at Hillington.
The Ffolkes, Norfolk Tulips (Belmont Nurseries) and tulip grower Mark Eves worked with the hospice to open the 21-acre field.
People travelled from as far as Cornwall and Newcastle to visit. Money raised will all go straight to the Hospice to support the care services they provide free of charge to local families.
The total is a record-breaking amount raised from any event supporting The Norfolk Hospice and over 50 volunteers gave their time to ensure that the event was a success.
Mark Eves, tulip grower and a director at Belmont Nurseries by PS & JE Ward Ltd, said: “We are blown away by the amount of money raised and the number of people who attended.”
Lindsey Atkin, community and corporate fundraising manager at the hospice, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the Ffolkes and Mark for this special event and we are so thankful to them, our amazing volunteers and everyone who supported the event.”