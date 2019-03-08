‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker Archant

A disappointed father has described how a “filthy” hotel turned a dream holiday with his daughter in Tenerife into a nightmare.

Mr Parker said: "you could have easily touched the exposed wire". Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker Mr Parker said: "you could have easily touched the exposed wire". Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Lee Parker, from Beccles, was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife.

The 39-year-old owns VapeTopia on New Market road in Beccles and said financial strains have plagued the family, but this exotic getaway was a chance to have a much-needed break.

“We booked with TUI, I went into the store and said I had three requirements; that the hotel was near the beach, it was at least a four-star hotel and it had a good nightlife.

“We were told it is great for night life and that it is popular with UK holiday makers,” Mr Parker said.

Lee Parker, from Beccles said his hotel room had "dangerous exposed wiring". Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker Lee Parker, from Beccles said his hotel room had "dangerous exposed wiring". Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Confident with the hotel choice from TUI, he paid £1,200 up front.

It was when Mr Parker and his daughter arrived at the hotel in Las Caletillas last Thursday, “the real horror became apparent”, according to Mr Parker.

He claims he found exposed electrical wiring, stained bedding, cracked tiling as well as blocked plumbing.

“We couldn’t believe it - you could have easily touched the exposed wire as you reached down and turned on a switch.

He claims a TUI rep admitted he was mis-sold the four-star hotel. Picture: Contributed Lee Parker He claims a TUI rep admitted he was mis-sold the four-star hotel. Picture: Contributed Lee Parker

Within two hours, he quit the booking and insisted to be moved to another four-star hotel, but he claims the travel company said he could only move to a two or three-star hotel for the money he paid.

When he complained, he claims a TUI rep admitted the hotel had been wrongly graded and he would have to pay another £1,200 for a new hotel.

“One of the main requirements was there has to be nightlife for my daughter, but we were told at the hotel that the area literally translated to sleepy town,” he said.

Lee bypassed Tui and booked a four-star hotel to move the next day and is now in Playa De Laz Americas.

A TUI UK spokesperson said: “We are so sorry to hear of Mr Parker’s experience in Tenerife, and we would like to thank him for bringing these issues to our attention.

“We are currently investigating this and will be in direct contact with the customer.”