Historic King’s Lynn hotel and former Jobcentre next door set to become homes

The Tudor Rose Hotel, in King's Lynn, which could be converted into homes

A historic hotel and a former office block next door to it could be turned into homes.

A plaque on the side of the Tudor Rose outlines its history

Developers have applied to convert both the Tudor Rose and neighbouring Lovell House, in the centre of King’s Lynn.

Fakenham-based Phil Parker, who is behind the Tudor Rose plan, wants to turn the former hotel, which ceased trading last year, into three houses.

In a planning statement agents Laronde Wright say the hotel, on the junction of St Nicholas Street and St Ann’s Street, was originally three buildings, which have traded as the Tudor Rose since the 1970s.

It says: “Consequently, whilst it is recognised that planning consent for change of use is required in order to subdivide the former hotel into dwellings, it is the case that the dividing of the building up into three residential units represents a reversion to the building’s original use, rather than introduction of a new use to the site.”

Detail of the carvings on the door at the Tudor Rose in King's Lynn

Parts of the site date back to the 15th Century. The statement says they are of “significant heritage value”. It adds while the change to residential use would require little in the way of building work, the addition of kitchens and bathrooms to the properties “will have the potential to impact features and material of heritage value”.

But it goes on: “It is considered that these changes will largely amount to removal of unsympathetic, modern additions installed over the period the buildings operated as a hotel, and their replacement with higher quality fittings.”

Norwich-based Ikon Norfolk Ltd has been issued a prior notice of approval to convert neighbouring Lovell House into flats.

The three-storey office block housed King’s Lynn’s Jobcentre Plus for more than 20 years before it was relocated to West Norfolk council’s offices, on nearby Chapel Street, in March. It was one of 50 Jobcentre Plus centres around the country to move.

In its approval letter, the council states it applies only to the change of use and internal alterations to the building.

It also says a full planning application will need to be made and approved before any external work on the property can be carried out.

It also states a flood evacuation plan will have to be submitted to and approved by the council prior to the first occupants moving into the flats.