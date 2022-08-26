Truss pledges ‘immediate support’ amid worries over soaring energy bills

Video

Liz Truss has pledged “immediate support” to ease the sting of soaring energy bills as the Tory leadership contest enters its final stretch.

The foreign secretary acknowledged the strain is “clear” at the checkout and the petrol pump, but insisted that Britain will “get through these tough times” – vowing to ensure help is “on its way”.

The final two in the race for Number 10 have repeatedly come to blows over their economic policies, with Rishi Sunak warning his rival’s tax-cutting plans risk driving up inflation, while she has insisted they are key to addressing the cost-of-living crunch.

Ms Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, was on home soil last night for the penultimate hustings event when she again went head-to-head with Mr Sunak in Norwich.

Liz Truss with CEO Dave Martin (right) during a visit to Condimentum Ltd at The Food Enterprise Park, in Easton, ahead of the Tory leadership hustings in Norwich - Credit: PA

Ms Truss - who is favourite to become prime minister on September 5 - previously signalled she could help firms and households with soaring energy bills with direct support this winter.

She was looking at assistance “across the board” despite in the past insisting she was focused on slashing taxes, rather than what she termed “giving out handouts”.

Ms Truss has now promised “decisive action” to deliver “immediate support”.

She has also pledged to “fix the problems at the heart of this energy crunch at their source” by “radically” boosting domestic supplies.

It comes as Ofgem announced it will increase its price cap from £1,971 per year for the average household to £3,549 from October this year, an 80pc rise.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Ms Truss said: “The impact on our cost of living is clear at the supermarket checkout, at the petrol pump and on our latest energy bills.

“I know how hard it is for millions of Britons, and how grave concerns are about the consequences of today’s decision by Ofgem on the next energy price cap.

“The rest of Europe is facing the same challenge, which will loom large as winter sets in.

“If I am elected leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, I will take decisive action on entering No 10 to provide immediate support, but will also tackle the root causes of these issues so we are never again in this difficult position.

“To those of you feeling the squeeze, my message is clear: I will ensure support is on its way and we get through these tough times.”

She repeated her pledges to cut taxes, including by reversing the national insurance hike, and slash green levies on energy bills.

Ms Truss argued it was not “right” to announce the full plan before the contest is over or she has seen all the analysis being prepared in Whitehall.

Rishi Sunak at the Tory leadership hustings in Norwich - Credit: PA

The Telegraph reported that Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is set to say measures to ease the burden will be announced as soon as possible after the winner of the Tory leadership contest is revealed in September.

The newspaper cited a Treasury source as saying Mr Zahawi has been “working flat out to develop options for further support” so that Boris Johnson’s successor “can hit the ground running”.