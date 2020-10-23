Search

‘It was fantastic’ - Young dancers shine as they scoop three national awards

PUBLISHED: 11:10 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 23 October 2020

True Motion Dance based in North Walsham and Sheringham has scooped up three national awards. Photo: True Motion Dance

True Motion Dance

A dance school’s talented youngsters were tripping the light fantastic after its dancers won three awards at its first ever national competition.

True Motion Dance, based in Sheringham and North Walsham, took one silver and two bronze awards at the Stars of the Future competition for upcoming dancers, held in Watford during February this year.

Group members, Kira-Rae Harrison, 19, and Elia Guigno-Hooker, eight, won bronze and silver awards respectively for their contemporary dance solos, while Elia and her sister Maisie, 13, received a bronze award for their contemporary duo performance.

The troop was invited to the national awards after winning five out of six awards it entered in a regional competition last year, however some of the dancers were unable to perform in Watford.

Owner Kelly Marie Such said: “We’ve never done anything like this before, we entered three pieces and they all won awards, it was fantastic, really nice and we were quite surprised really.

“It’s our 10 year anniversary so it’s a nice way to celebrate, all dance schools are struggling in these hard times so it was nice to have some good news.

“We had to miss our 10 year anniversary showcase performance due to lockdown, this was particularly difficult as it was the last year for some our girls to perform with us before heading off to university.”

Ms Such runs the group on her own, teaching all ages from three up to adults in contemporary, ballet, street, creative dance and dance fitness.

Following the group’s national success, Ms Harrison, who has been with the group for nine years, has been accepted to study dance at The Place in London, which is considered one of the top dance conservatoires in the world.

The group is hoping to have most of its dancers back in action at physical classes by the November half-term.

Ms Such added: “We’re excited to get back in person, we have been continuing with all classes online, but I know all of our dancers have really missed attending classes in person.”

Anyone wishing to get involved should visit www.truemotiondance.co.uk

