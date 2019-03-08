Truck and silver Nissan involved in collision at Norwich roundabout

Police have closed part of the A11 due to an accident. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police were called to a crash involving two vehicles on a road near Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers received reports of a collision between a silver Nissan and a truck at 6.12pm this evening (Friday, August 23) at the Cringleford roundabout on the A11.

You may also want to watch:

One lane between Thickthorn and the Newmarket Road was blocked.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson said: "No one was injured.

"Recovery were called for and one unit attended."

Police were still at the scene at 7.30pm waiting for recovery work to begin.