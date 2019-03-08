Truck and silver Nissan involved in collision at Norwich roundabout
PUBLISHED: 19:47 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 23 August 2019
Archant
Police were called to a crash involving two vehicles on a road near Norwich.
Officers received reports of a collision between a silver Nissan and a truck at 6.12pm this evening (Friday, August 23) at the Cringleford roundabout on the A11.
You may also want to watch:
One lane between Thickthorn and the Newmarket Road was blocked.
Inspector Gina Hopkinson said: "No one was injured.
"Recovery were called for and one unit attended."
Police were still at the scene at 7.30pm waiting for recovery work to begin.