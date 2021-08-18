News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hunt for witnesses after crash on A146

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:17 AM August 18, 2021   
A lorry's wheel caught fire on the A47 close to the junction with the A146 at Trowse. Picture: Googl

An accident took place at the A146/A47 junction at Trowse Newton on Friday morning - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Trowse last week. 

The collision took place just before 7.30am on Friday, August 13, on the A146 near the A47 junction in Trowse Newton.

A white Toyota Corolla collided with a black BMW X3, causing emergency services to take both drivers to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving by either vehicle prior to the accident to come forward.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact PC Steven Conway in the Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 106 of 13 August 2021.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

