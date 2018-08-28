Search

More than £1,000 of food on its way to King’s Lynn’s homeless after trolley dash

PUBLISHED: 14:16 19 December 2018

Councillor Lesley Bambridge, and the Right Rev Jonathan Meyrick, Bishop of Lynn, with their full trolleys as they take part in a trolley dash at Sainsburys for the Purfleet Trust and Night Shelter. With them are the organisers, Gary Whittred, second left, and Jamie Thurston, of Jark KL. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Copyright: Archant 2018

A recruitment company in Norfolk organised a trolley dash and collected more than £1,000 worth of food for homeless charities this Christmas.

Councillor Lesley Bambridge, and the Right Rev Jonathan Meyrick, Bishop of Lynn, with their full trolleys as they take part in a trolley dash at Sainsburys for the Purfleet Trust and Night Shelter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jark recruitment in Blackfriars Street, King’s Lynn, organised the event at Sainsbury’s, Hardwick, for the Purfleet Trust and Lynn night shelter with the Bishop of Lynn the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick and councillor Lesley Bambridge pushing the trolleys.

Sales director Jamie Thurston said: “We need to get back to helping each other, and as a company we want to help the homeless in King’s Lynn.

“We felt just giving money to a project would be a missed opportunity. The idea is very simple, a trolley dash with contents paid for by us and given to two local charities.”

Bishop Jonathan went straight to the potatoes, rice and pasta, while Ms Bambridge, who volunteers at the Purfleet Trust included in her trolly tomato sauce, Marmite and squash.

Ms Bambridge said: “It has been fantastic fun. I tried to purchase items that they can use, I know the charities will be very appreciative.”

One trolley totalled £232.85 and the other £232.15 and as four full trollies where being wheeled out of the store, store bosses said Sainsbury’s would also be matching the total.

Bishop Jonathan said: “I have had a really good morning, I’m thrilled. It’s good to be contributing to others who, through no fault of their own, have very little.

“It’s been different and an opportunity to let others know what we are doing. They see us running down the aisles, with cameras and with the media here and they stop and ask us.”

It’s going to take a few vehicles to transport all the food to the shelter and the Purfleet trust, and the guys from Jark are on hand to not only take the food, they are also going tomorrow to help cook and serve up some lunches.

Mr Thurston said: “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. Sainsbury’s have been brilliant and helped us out so much, as have members of the public, family, friends and the media. It really has been brilliant, thank you.”

