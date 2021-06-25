'Man on a mission' Tristan's gruelling walking challenge

Published: 6:30 AM June 25, 2021

Tristan Peddie is walking 26 miles along Marriott’s Way to raise funds for St Martins. He will be joined by his support worker, Lloyd - Credit: ST MARTINS

He has been described as a man on a mission, and now Tristan Peddie is gearing up to take on a marathon walk to help others.

The 36-year-old from Norwich will be walking 26 miles along Marriott’s Way to raise funds for the city-based charity, St Martins.

He plans to set off on his walk from Norwich to Aylsham, in north Norfolk, before sunrise and complete the journey that day.

He will be joined along the way by his St Martins support worker, Lloyd.

Mr Peddie said: “When I get an idea in my head there’s no stopping me. For me, it's about confidence-building, and I'm so stubborn that once I start something I am determined to finish it!

“I’ve had nothing but encouragement for this challenge and with the help of St Martins, I have come so far.

“If I can do something I enjoy and raise money at the same time it's a win-win. And it's all for a good cause.”

Living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly abbreviated to ADHD, and Asperger syndrome, Mr Peddie also wanted to inspire people who live with the same condition as him to believe in their abilities.

The famous free-climber, Alex Honnold, has been his biggest sporting role model. Their shared experience of living with Asperger's has further motivated Mr Peddie towards his goal.

Walking became one of his favourite pastimes during lockdown because it was one of the only free, accessible activities to do with his support worker. He loved being able to get out and experience nature.

For his marathon challenge, he has purchased supplies, planned his route, and asked his friends and family to sponsor him. With over £100 already pledged, he has also set up a Just Giving page for people to donate online.

St Martins is a local charity with a mission to prevent homelessness and maximise independent living in the community.

Established in the 1970s, it is the largest homeless charity in Norfolk and has a variety of accommodation and community-based projects supporting in the region of 300 people every day.

Mr Peddie accesses support from the reablement team at St Martins, paid for by his council-funded personal budget for social care. However, after paying for these services and necessities he finds that there is no money left for fun.

He added: “There are a lot of people in my situation. Once I've paid for my care there is nothing left at the end of the month. I can barely afford food."

The funds raised from his marathon walk will help people like him to afford leisure activities such as swimming, bowling, or a cinema trip with their support worker.

St Martins' work also includes supporting people on the streets, hostel support, residential care, supported living, community homes, community support, and learning and development programmes.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We know rough sleeping or being homeless is never a life ambition.

“Our vision is to end rough sleeping and to ensure people get the support they need to turn their lives around.

“We are currently raising funds for a new Housing First project which will make a real difference to people who have complex needs.”