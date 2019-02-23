Trisha Goddard describes Stacey Dooley’s Comic Relief post as ‘disturbing’

Television presenter Trisha Goddard has described an Instagram post of Stacey Dooley holding a child whilst filming for Comic Relief in Uganda as “disturbing”.

The 61-year-old, who now lives in America but was based in Norwich for many years, waded into the Comic Relief row after Labour MP David Lammy accused the Strictly Come Dancing winner of perpetuating “tired and unhelpful stereotypes” when she posted pictures from her visit on Instagram.

He also said in the same tweet that “the world does not need any more white saviours.”

And during a debate about his comments on Good Morning Britain Ms Goddard said although she didn’t think “it’s fair to focus on Stacey”, she did have an issue with the photo caption.

“I went on her Instagram and I had a look at the picture and what jumped out at me was underneath the photo it said ‘obsessssssssed’ you know in that Kardashian thing and I found that disturbing.

“Now I’m not saying she should know different or anything else because she has been spearheading some great things, I don’t think she would say herself she was a journalist who had done all the research in the field herself and done it all herself but she has done some great work.

“Now we haven’t seen the film Stacey has done it may well be that she is fleetingly in it and it is more local heroines and heros talking about the amazing work they have done in the area.

“But I do think that one photo with ‘obsessssssssed’, I mean, that is what the Kardashians say about a pair of shoes.”

On Wednesday, Miss Dooley shared pictures on her social media from Uganda, with one snap showing her posing with a young child.

Mr Lammy, who has been the MP for Tottenham since 2010, sparked the row when he said on Twitter on Wednesday that the 31-year-old investigative reporter was reinforcing unhelpful stereotypes about Africa.

He said his issue was not “personal” with Miss Dooley and he does not question her “good motives”.

Instead, he said he had a problem with “British celebrities” being flown out to Africa by Comic Relief to make films that send “a distorted image” of the continent and perpetuate “an old idea from the colonial era”.

Miss Dooley replied, inviting Mr Lammy to travel to Africa himself.

She said: “David, is the issue with me being white? (Genuine question) ...because if that’s the case, you could always go over there and try raise awareness? Comic relief have raised over 1 billion pounds since they started. I saw projects that were saving lives with the money. Kids lives.”

Mr Lammy, who is of Guyanese descent, said “many black” Britons are “deeply uncomfortable” with Comic Relief’s “poverty porn”.

In response Comic Relief said: “We are really grateful that Stacey Dooley, an award winning and internationally acclaimed documentary maker, agreed to go to Uganda to discover more about projects the British people have generously funded there and make no apologies for this.

“She has filmed and reported on challenging issues all over the world, helping to put a much-needed spotlight on issues that affect people’s lives daily.

“In her film, people working with or supported by Comic Relief projects tell their own stories in their own words.”

“We have previously asked David Lammy if he would like to work with us to make a film in Africa and he has not responded. The offer is still open.”

Mr Lammy said it was “simply not true” that he did not respond to the offer, adding he had held two meetings with the organisation.