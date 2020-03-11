Search

Advanced search

Historic Norfolk fishing vessel set to sail again

PUBLISHED: 11:27 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 11 March 2020

The Baden Powell sails along the Great Ouse in King's Lynn, passing the Customs House. Picture: Ian Burt

The Baden Powell sails along the Great Ouse in King's Lynn, passing the Customs House. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A historic fishing vessel rebuilt by volunteers will soon be setting sail again.

The Baden Powell and the Lynn Ferry share the water in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtThe Baden Powell and the Lynn Ferry share the water in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The King's Lynn Worfolk Boat Trust spent a decade restoring the Baden Powell, a unique double-ended fishing smack.

She was built in Lynn in 1900 by legendary boat builder Walter Worfolk.

During summer, the wooden vessel will be moored off Lynn's South Quay, from where she carry passengers on tours of the tidal River Ouse and The Wash.

You may also want to watch:

Up to eight people at a time can travel on the 34ft vessel, sitting in her hold.

Volunteers expect the boat to sail up the river from Lynn docks, where she has spent the winter, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 18.

Their website says: 'All winter Wednesday workdays have been held in the Travis Perkins yard at the docks, when our volunteers have been carrying out all those jobs which need doing to keep a wooden boat in good trim. Especially when the wooden boat concerned is the historic Baden Powell, that worked from King's Lynn for 80 years before a long programme of work under project leader Tim Clayton brought her back to life to play a major role on the town's waterfront.'

One of the first to see her this season will be Trevor Dodd, descendant of Baden Powell designer and builder Walter Worfolk.

The new sails of the Baden Powell have been hoisted for the first time. Picture: Ian BurtThe new sails of the Baden Powell have been hoisted for the first time. Picture: Ian Burt

'I never had the honour of meeting my great-grandfather Walter Worfolk or his wife Lily, but heard many stories of the strict upbringing of their two sons,' he remembers. 'Walter, of course, built the Baden Powell, now faithfully restored to her original condition by a dedicated team of local volunteers. Walter had his sons sign a contract at the age of 12 as apprentices, while they learned the family trade. I'm told the apprenticeships were arduous and lengthy, and they received little in terms of compensation. 'But they endured until they were 21 and then carried on the family tradition. As soon as I was able I started to visit their Bentinck Dock workshop. I walked there every Saturday morning while at school and watched progress on their various projects.

'I witnessed one of the boats built from beginning to end. She was the Agnes C, built for a local fisherman, Frank Castleton, and named after his wife.'

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Coronavirus: Ignore social media ‘fake news’ says school where teacher has been tested

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Female busker left ‘distressed and intimidated’ after man kicks violin case

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West
Drive 24