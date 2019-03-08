Mother who opened stage school months after giving birth announces plans for THIRD venue

The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. EDP People's Choice Award recipient Emily Woodward.

A mother-of-two who launched a stage school when her youngest child was just four months old is set to open her third, on the back of receiving an arts award.

Emily Woodward, founder and principal of Triple Threat Stage School, made the announcement after scooping the EDP People's Choice Award for Best Individual at the Norfolk Arts Awards.

Now the school, currently based in north Norfolk, is set to branch out to Hellesdon on the outskirts of Norwich.

Mrs Woodward, who opened it nearly four years ago, said: "When it first opened, it wasn't just about getting students to sing, act and dance. It was to create a place where new friendships could be formed, new passions to be developed, a safe place for students to explore their creativity without judgement or fear of failure.

"I can confidently say that this is what I have been able to achieve with the help of my fantastic teachers.

"It has been an honour to teach so many talented students and see their progression since starting with us, not just in their performances, but in their confidence levels."

As well as a team of teachers, Mrs Woodward is joined by her husband Ben, vice-principal and drama teacher, and their two children attend as pupils.

"My youngest was just four months old when I opened the school - she is now one of our youngest students at Aylsham."

This month, Mrs Woodward took home the arts award following a ceremony at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth.

"I was overwhelmed to hear that I had been nominated by so many different people," she added.

"I was really touched to even be nominated, but then to win the award was amazing."

Triple Threat first opened in Aylsham and is now running at full capacity with a waiting list. The second school in Fakenham opened in January this year and continues to go from strength to strength.

A third venue is set to open its doors at Hellesdon High in January next year. Classes will run on a Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm for children aged six to 17. All children will take part in classes in singing, dance and drama.

- For more details visit the website www.triplethreatstageschool.co.uk to make contact.

Vice principal, Ben Woodward.