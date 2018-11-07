Video

Successful stage schools gets ready to raise the curtain on its latest venture

Triple Threat Stage School are opening a new school in Fakenham, north Norfolk. Students performing and rehearsing at the school. Picture: TEELE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

It started with an ambitious dream to bring the world of theatre to the doorsteps of children in rural north Norfolk.

And now, following on from its success in Aylsham, Triple Threat Stage School is raising the curtain on its latest venue in Fakenham.

The brainchild of principal Emily Woodward, the school began with a trial session on January 16 in 2016 when it welcomed its first potential cohort through the doors of Aylsham High School.

Hoping to see a modest group of around 30, Mrs Woodward said she was overwhelmed with the support from day one.

“On our first ever trial day we ended up welcoming 63 children through the door,” she said, “and we’ve never gone below that number since.

“We’re now at full capacity at our Aylsham school and see 90 children attend every Saturday morning - we’ve even got a waiting list.”

Mrs Woodward, who trained in musical theatre at The Brit School for Performing Arts in London, has seen her passion for drama take her across Europe. She has been teaching singing and audition technique for more than seven years in stage schools, primary schools and privately.

But it was after having her children, Archie, 6, and Elsie, 3, with her husband Ben Woodward that she decided to turn her passion into her dream job.

The couple, who met at the Brit school aged 16, moved to Norfolk in March 2015 from Surrey. And when Elsie was just four weeks old, Mrs Woodward booked the venue in Aylsham to launch the school.

On bringing a second school to Fakenham, she said: “We wanted to be able to offer something north of Norwich and Fakenham was perfect. The catchment area worked for us and we are keeping the same teachers we use at Aylsham.

“We are damn proud of how far Triple Threat has come. We never expected it to be what it has become but it is really exciting to bring performing arts to people who it would not always be available to.”

The expansion has meant that Mr Woodward has been able to join the team full time. He is now vice principal of the school and will be overseeing the Fakenham branch.

As well as offering classes for four to 17-year-olds, Triple Threat holds LAMDA exams - of which it has a 100pc pass rate - adult tap and ballet, an adult and children’s choir, school clubs for street dance and drama, and private lessons.

Triple Threat Stage School in Fakenham will be opening for classes next year on January 18 and will run on Fridays from 4.30pm at Fakenham Junior School.

- For more information about Triple Threat go online to triplethreatstageschool.co.uk or for details about classes email fakenham@triplethreatstageschool.co.uk or ring 07703 742685.

