The best places to grab a cuppa in Lowestoft, according to TripAdvisor

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 January 2019

The Coconut Loft, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

The Coconut Loft, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

It is hard to beat a perfect cup of tea.

And Lowestoft is filled to the brim with great independent cafés and shops to meet friends or grab a cup of coffee on the go.

But which café reigns supreme?

Following the closure of No Place Like Home, in High Street Last month, these are TripAdvisor’s top three cafes in the town:

3) Footprints Coffee Shop, High Street

The homemade cakes and friendly staff have established the cafe as one of the best in town.

One reviewer said: “I work locally and their homemade soup and roll for my lunch. All their cakes are made by a lovely lady who is an excellent cook and their bacon rolls are to die for.

“Well worth just going out of your way for a visit and a great cup of tea.”

2) Coffee Heart, London Road North

This independent family run café is renowned for its bubble tea, triple-decker sandwiches and impressive retro toy collection.

From 71 reviews the shop has earned a 75pc Excellent rating and boasts a varied menu – complete with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

One reviewer said: “Popped in with a friend for a cuppa and cake. Had the afternoon tea and the gluten free scone was delicious with loads of lovely jam and Cornish clotted cream and great cup of tea.

“A lovely place with very friendly and helpful staff. We will be back.”

1) The Coconut Loft, Waterloo Road

If you enjoy your coffee with a slice of culture The Coconut Loft is the place to be – with two galleries showcasing a range of colourful and original paintings.

The shop has received an 82pc Excellent rating from 118 reviews and its enviable location, just 100m from Lowestoft beach front, makes it a perfect pit stop.

Many customers comment on the friendly and helpful staff, with one review stating: “We always visit The Coconut Loft, their coffee is simply the best in Lowestoft, if not Suffolk.

“The staff are always friendly and the food is plentiful and tasty – a little gem in Lowestoft.”

