TripAdvisor’s top three restaurants in Lowestoft

Lowestoft Tandoori, High Street. Photo: James Carr. Archant

Lowestoft is filled with wonderful restaurants serving a host of exciting and enthralling dishes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft Tandoori, High Street. Photo: James Carr. Lowestoft Tandoori, High Street. Photo: James Carr.

But which is the best of the bunch?

According to TripAdvisor these are the top three:

3) Mark Gee at the Tramway Hotel, London Road

Since opening in 2015 this Pakefield seafood restaurant has been using local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients to create menus which change day-to-day.

JoJo's Bar and Kitchen, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr. JoJo's Bar and Kitchen, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

From 272 reviews the restaurant has earned a 78pc Excellent rating and an extensive menu for vegetarians and vegans.

One happy customer said: “We were so delighted to find such an excellent restaurant just a ten minute bike ride from where we live. The menu is varies and not to big – meaning fresh, chef cooked food.

“The presentation is beautiful and such good value, the restaurant is elegant and comfortable and the staff attentive and friendly – nothing is too much trouble.”

2) JoJo’s Kitchen and Bar, High Street

Lowestoft Tandoori, High Street. Photo: James Carr. Lowestoft Tandoori, High Street. Photo: James Carr.

If it is authentic American dishes you desire there is no better destination than JoJo’s.

It earned an impressive 97pc Excellent rating from 132 reviews and is rated five stars for food, service and value for money.

However if there is one thing the eatery is best known for it is its mammoth American Breakfast.

Countless reviewers were blown away by the large portions and tasty food, with one commenting: “The American Breakfast at JoJo’s is simply stunning, the buttermilk pancakes are lush, the crispy bacon is to die for and as for the sausage – yum yum.

JoJo's Kitchen and Bar, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr, JoJo's Kitchen and Bar, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr,

“I absolutely love Jojos; staff are fab, the restaurant is modern and relaxing, I could sit there all day watching the world go by.”

1) Lowestoft Tandoori, High Street

A favourite for many in the town, the top spot goes to Lowestoft Tandoori which earned an incredible 91pc Excellent rating from 368 reviews on the site.

The restaurant prides itself on providing a complete experience for all customers, an experience like no other.

JoJo's Bar and Kitchen, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr. JoJo's Bar and Kitchen, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

And its loyal customers cannot help but agree, one reviewer said: “The whole experience was absolutely brilliant. The food quality was outstanding and the service impeccable. I would recommend a visit to this restaurant.”