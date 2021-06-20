Killer shrimp-cleaning stations on Broads as fishing returns
- Credit: Simon Crutchley/Environment Agency
Fishing has returned to a network of rivers in the Broads - but with killer shrimp cleaning-stations.
The facilities have been put in place around the Trinity Broads, where killer shrimp were discovered last November and Essex and Suffolk Water, which owns the waterway, revealed there "could be millions".
Temporary barriers were put in place, blocking fishing platforms around Rollesby Broad, until the company - and Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) - could get a more long-term action plan in place.
That plan has now been implemented, with the installation of a washing-station, and since last week fishing has been allowed again.
A spokesperson for Essex and Suffolk Water said: "Fishing has now resumed at The Trinity Broads, with the car park and wash down facility open from 8am to 6pm. We would like to remind people that no night fishing is allowed at this site.
"The wash down facility is there to allow anglers to wash all of their equipment both before and after they fish, to dislodge any eggs or larva, as these can be very small and impossible to see.
"We would also ask anglers to dry their equipment thoroughly after using this facility.
"We continue to work with partners and under the guidance of experts to manage the situation and to minimise the risk of these or any other non-native species spreading."
Simon Crutchley, a Rollesby resident who visits the Trinity Broads once or twice a week, praised the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.
"It's a brilliant thing to do. That washes all the shrimp off the equipment," he said.
"If all fishermen follow these simple guidelines clearly posted everywhere, then the contamination of other Broads could be lessened."
Killer shrimp are named after their voracious eating habits, and prey on damselflies, water boatmen, freshwater shrimp and fish eggs and fry.
In January, vandals tore down the signs and fencing blocking off the fishing platforms.