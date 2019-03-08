The best haunts for trick or treaters in Breckland and South Norfolk



eople in south Norfolk and Breckland are going all out to ensure they give visitors the jitters on the biggest day of the spooky season.



At the Buck pub in Morley St Botolph, Halloween is always a big deal, but landlady Lesley Carruthers said this year was set to be the spookiest yet.

The theme this year, 'revenge of the fairytale witches', has been created by Tracy Fairweather, and decorations will include a gingerbread house, holograms and a skeletal sleeping beauty, as well as a 7ft 6in smoke breathing dragon.

Ms Carruthers said: "Tracy spends the best part of the year making the props. When you see the kids' faces some are terrified and some think it's hilarious."

Oli Reeve, who lives on Castle Hill Road, New Buckenham, with his fiancée and three daughters, said the family had been planning their Halloween makeover for months.



Decked out with cobwebs, skeletons, danger tape and posters, the Reeve household has caught the attention of its neighbours.

Mr Reeve said: "We usually have quite a few decorations every year and have had people asking since the start of October what our plans for this year."

Over in Hingham, Nikki Hill, partner Dan Smith and their dog Pip are gearing up for trick or treaters with projectors, smoke machines and eye catching costumes.



The trio moved onto Admirals Walk four years ago from Norwich city centre, and Ms Hill said Halloween in the village had been a highlight ever since.

She said: "We started off really basic with decorations but have gotten bigger and better every year. It takes all year to plan and when this Halloween is done we'll start on next year's."

Karen Wilton, who lives on Connaught Road in Attleborough, first fell in love with Halloween while living in the USA.

Since returning to the UK she has applied the "bigger is better" ethos to her family home, with hanging ghosts, cobwebs, atmospheric music and intricately carved pumpkins.



She said: "Our family of 11 starts Halloween with a visit to Undley Pumpkin Patch in Lakenheath. My first grandson was born this year and we've already started his Halloween training with pumpkin decorations!"