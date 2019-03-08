Search

Advanced search

The best haunts for trick or treaters in Breckland and South Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:46 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 30 October 2019

Tracey Fairweather from Morley decorates The Buck pub in Morley for Halloween. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Tracey Fairweather from Morley decorates The Buck pub in Morley for Halloween. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

eople in south Norfolk and Breckland are going all out to ensure they give visitors the jitters on the biggest day of the spooky season.

Tracey Fairweather outside The Buck pub where she's decorated up for Halloween. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Tracey Fairweather outside The Buck pub where she's decorated up for Halloween. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

At the Buck pub in Morley St Botolph, Halloween is always a big deal, but landlady Lesley Carruthers said this year was set to be the spookiest yet.

The theme this year, 'revenge of the fairytale witches', has been created by Tracy Fairweather, and decorations will include a gingerbread house, holograms and a skeletal sleeping beauty, as well as a 7ft 6in smoke breathing dragon.

Ms Carruthers said: "Tracy spends the best part of the year making the props. When you see the kids' faces some are terrified and some think it's hilarious."

Oli Reeve, who lives on Castle Hill Road, New Buckenham, with his fiancée and three daughters, said the family had been planning their Halloween makeover for months.

The Buck pub's decorations for Halloween. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Buck pub's decorations for Halloween. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Decked out with cobwebs, skeletons, danger tape and posters, the Reeve household has caught the attention of its neighbours.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Reeve said: "We usually have quite a few decorations every year and have had people asking since the start of October what our plans for this year."

Over in Hingham, Nikki Hill, partner Dan Smith and their dog Pip are gearing up for trick or treaters with projectors, smoke machines and eye catching costumes.

Oli Reeve, who lives on Castle Hill Road, has been preparing the house for Halloween for months. Photo: SubmittedOli Reeve, who lives on Castle Hill Road, has been preparing the house for Halloween for months. Photo: Submitted

The trio moved onto Admirals Walk four years ago from Norwich city centre, and Ms Hill said Halloween in the village had been a highlight ever since.

She said: "We started off really basic with decorations but have gotten bigger and better every year. It takes all year to plan and when this Halloween is done we'll start on next year's."

Karen Wilton, who lives on Connaught Road in Attleborough, first fell in love with Halloween while living in the USA.

Since returning to the UK she has applied the "bigger is better" ethos to her family home, with hanging ghosts, cobwebs, atmospheric music and intricately carved pumpkins.

Karen Wilton, who lives on Connaught Road in Attleborough is gearing up for Halloween with pumpkin carving. Photo: SubmittedKaren Wilton, who lives on Connaught Road in Attleborough is gearing up for Halloween with pumpkin carving. Photo: Submitted

She said: "Our family of 11 starts Halloween with a visit to Undley Pumpkin Patch in Lakenheath. My first grandson was born this year and we've already started his Halloween training with pumpkin decorations!"

Most Read

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Former shoe factory’s £90m revamp in danger as developer scraps plan

Plans to revamp St Mary's Works have been withdrawn, with developers Our Place set to redraft them. Pictures: Our Place/Neil Perry

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Missing young person among 16 squatters evicted from derelict pub

The Marquis of Lorne, where sixteen squatters were evicted earlier this month. Photo: Matthew Nixon

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists