Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

PUBLISHED: 11:08 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 25 May 2020

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Tributes have been paid to a mother of two young girls who has died from a rare skin cancer.

Zoe Singleton from Fakenham with her Husband Damian. Picture:Zoe SingletonZoe Singleton from Fakenham with her Husband Damian. Picture:Zoe Singleton

Zoe Singleton, from Holt, has died aged 28 after contracting mucosal melanoma - a rare skin cancer that develops inside the body - early last year.

Cait Clarke, who had been friends with Mrs Singleton since 2012, said she was a caring, loving woman who touched many hearts.

Ms Clarke said: “She will be very much missed. She made many friends everywhere she travelled. She also made many close friends online who supported her through the last months.

“She had always been around children. She loved babysitting, even before she had her own girls, and she was always helping people.”

Zoe Singleton from Fakenham with her two young daughters. Picture:Zoe SingletonZoe Singleton from Fakenham with her two young daughters. Picture:Zoe Singleton

Originally from Fakenham, Mrs Singleton had lived at Bulford, Wiltshire, and Woolwich when her husband, Damian, was a serving infantry solider in the Royal Anglian Regiment, before moving back to Norfolk.

She had two daughters, Olivia, five, and Aria, two. Mrs Singleton ran her own small company selling candles and other items.

Ms Clarke said Mrs Singleton always did her best to keep her spirits up throughout her illness.

She said: “She was really positive, all the way to the end.”

Mrs Singleton’s family said she was misdiagnosed when she first sought help in March last year, and was not diagnosed with mucosal melanoma until August.

Ms Clarke said Mrs Singleton’s own mother, Tracey Johnson, had also died too young.

She said: “She lost her own mum when she was only 15, so she said how sad she was that she felt like history was repeating itself.”

A further tribute was paid by a friend Lisa, and her husband Pete, who had known Mrs Singleton for the past five years.

Lisa said: “Zoe was the most selfless, courageous person I have had the pleasure in meeting.

“She was dedicated to fighting her cancer so she could be a mum to her children and wife to Damian.

“Even in pain she managed to arrange and set up a fundraising day in her home town of Holt were she raised just over £1,000.

“She was so strong and positive right the way to the end, always making sure other people were okay.”

Ms Clarke has set up an online fundraiser to help Mrs Singleton’s family get through a difficult time, which can be found online at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-for-zoes-family.

