Search

Advanced search

'Loving, thoughtful gentleman' remembered after losing leukemia battle

PUBLISHED: 14:35 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 05 September 2019

Tim Truman, who passed away after a battle with leukemia. PHOTO: Truman family

Tim Truman, who passed away after a battle with leukemia. PHOTO: Truman family

Archant

A hotel manager who bravely fought a 10-month battle with leukaemia has been remembered as a "great example of a gentleman."

Tim Truman with his Tibetan terrier Sam. PHOTO: Truman familyTim Truman with his Tibetan terrier Sam. PHOTO: Truman family

Tim Truman passed away earlier this summer after fighting the blood cancer since August 2018.

The 36-year-old had been working as general manager of the Parkhill Hotel, in Oulton, and was in the process of taking over the hotel from his parents Ruth and David, who will now continue running the hotel.

His mother said: "He was a lovely young lad and was really fond of his nephew and four nieces.

"He was diagnosed a year ago, in August 2018, and started treatment the next week. He did that for 10 months.

Tim Truman with his brothers and sister. PHOTO: Truman familyTim Truman with his brothers and sister. PHOTO: Truman family

"There were three attempts at getting him to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for a transplant. His brother Adam was a match but every time we got there something wasn't quite right.

"He had a lump on his neck and went to get it checked out because he was feeling run down and it all came from there.

"It just happened. It wasn't something you can catch and it wasn't because of his lifestyle."

You may also want to watch:

After leaving the area to go to Manchester University, Mr Truman then started working at JustGiving, before moving to Chelmsford and then returning to Lowestoft.

Mrs Truman said: "He was a huge Tottenham Hotspur fan and he came in to Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur at his funeral.

"Sadly, he didn't get to see their new stadium, but his brothers, sister and cousins are going to go along to a match in his memory.

"Beth and Adam are going to run the Great North Run next year in his memory and to raise money for the charity because he completed it twice."

Tim Truman with his Tibetan terrier Sam. PHOTO: Truman familyTim Truman with his Tibetan terrier Sam. PHOTO: Truman family

The family are also raising money in his memory for Bloodwise.

In a family statement, they said: "Tim loved and lived life to the full. He was a man who did not complain.

"He was a man who people looked up to and who many saw as a big brother.

"He accepted people for who they are and was a good friend and everybody's best mate.

"He leaves a legacy of loving thoughtfulness and a great example of a gentleman."

To donate to the charity, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/timmy-truman

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Man on trial for grooming and sexually abusing girl denies any sexual contact with her, jury hears

Shane Vertigan, who used to be a traffic warden. Picture: Archant

Deliveroo reveals Norwich’s most popular takeaways

Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

People power sees single road left out of parking permit roll-out - but which remain?

Parked cars in permit parking areas in the Golden Triangle. The price of the visitors' parking permits is to go up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sundown Festival introduce ‘litter bond’ to reduce rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists