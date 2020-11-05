Search

Tributes paid to golf club’s longest serving member

PUBLISHED: 16:25 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 05 November 2020

Bill Brame (middle left) at Thetford Golf Club with his son, Roy Brame (right). Photo: Roy Brame

Bill Brame (middle left) at Thetford Golf Club with his son, Roy Brame (right). Photo: Roy Brame

Roy Brame

Tributes have been paid to a well-known man and longest serving member at a town’s golf club, after he lost his battle with dementia.

Former Thetford Mayor Roy Brame with his dad, Bill Brame. Photo: Roy BrameFormer Thetford Mayor Roy Brame with his dad, Bill Brame. Photo: Roy Brame

A “true Thetfordian”, Bill Brame is being remembered by those who loved him most, after he died at the age of 92.

Mr Brame was born in Thetford in 1927, and was best known for his job working for the pipeline agency BPA and for being a regular face on the greens at Thetford Golf Club.

Malcolm Grubb, Thetford Gold Club secretary, said: “When the club celebrated its centenary in 2012, he had been a member for more than 50 years and was elected as a life member of the club.

“He was still playing regularly when I joined the club as manager in 2015 when he was in his late 80s and he was a popular personality around the clubhouse.”

Bill Brame and June Constance Brame (middle) on their wedding day at St Marys Church in 1951. Photo: Roy BrameBill Brame and June Constance Brame (middle) on their wedding day at St Marys Church in 1951. Photo: Roy Brame

Bill was also a family man, who loved his wife Jane and his two children, Roy and Cheryl.

But after losing Jane four years ago, Bill was diagnosed with vascular dementia and on October 17, 2020, he died at his son’s home surrounded by his family.

Despite his illness, Roy said he was “always jolly” and made people laugh right until the end.

His son said: “Even with dementia he was happy. He was just a lovely character and he would do anything for anyone.

Bill Brame and June Constance Brame with their son, Roy Brame. Photo: Roy BrameBill Brame and June Constance Brame with their son, Roy Brame. Photo: Roy Brame

“It has been amazing just how many people have been in touch and it has brought it home just how popular he was. He was an old Thetfordian and proud.”

Bill’s funeral is set to take place at 12pm, on November 12, at West Suffolk Crematorium.

But in the midst of a second national lockdown, Roy said they are yet to determine how many people will be able to attend.

The 66-year-old added: “From the first lockdown Karen and I started to look after him every day. It has been so difficult.

“None of us had Covid but the affect it had on our family was heart wrenching.

“People need to know how difficult it is for families right now and that we all need to follow the rules.”

