Guard of honour send off for caring and inspiring paramedic

PUBLISHED: 05:45 10 November 2020

Tributes have been paid to paramedic Lee Fox. Picture: EEAST

Tributes have been paid to paramedic Lee Fox. Picture: EEAST

Archant

A paramedic who made a “lasting impression” with his calm manner and infectious grin will be given a fitting send off this week by colleagues and loved ones.

Tributes have been paid to EEAST paramedic Lee Fox (left) led by his partner James Golding. Picture: James GoldingTributes have been paid to EEAST paramedic Lee Fox (left) led by his partner James Golding. Picture: James Golding

Tributes have been paid to Lee Fox who died on October 28, at the age of 41, from gall bladder cancer.

Colleagues from the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) will form a socially distanced guard of honour at a service on Thursday at Seven Hills Crematorium, in Ipswich, to pay their respects.

The 41-year-old, who was affectionately known as Foxy, spent 18 years working for the service.

He joined the East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) in 2003 covering Swaffham and west Norfolk.

Saying thanks with some chocolate to our ambulance staff for all their work in the winter weather. Di Chan with Elliott Bird, Lee Fox and Kyle Hampshire-Smith. Photo: Bill SmithSaying thanks with some chocolate to our ambulance staff for all their work in the winter weather. Di Chan with Elliott Bird, Lee Fox and Kyle Hampshire-Smith. Photo: Bill Smith

He qualified as a paramedic in 2005 and transferred to Norwich ambulance control room in 2006. He became operational manager and assistant general manger in 2013.

Mr Fox, from Rendlesham, in Suffolk, joined the trust’s local operating manager (LOM) team in East Suffolk,in 2015.

In January 2019, he was diagnosed with gall bladder cancer, a rare cancer not seen in people under the age of 70.

His partner James Golding said Mr Fox continued to work until the day he died.

He said: “The thing that is most said is his cheeky grin, his laugh and his smile. It was infectious. As soon as he grinned you just felt good.”

Outside of work, Mr Fox enjoyed hobbies including bell ringing, scuba diving, holidays and walking the couple’s rottweiler Keogh.

Mr Golding said he was touched by the efforts of the trust, which is looking to set up an award in Mr Fox’s memory and the installation of a commemorative bench at his former station in Norwich.

He said; “It’s really overwhelming, I did not expect that at all.

“He was just so passionate about what he did, he was so caring. He was such a calming influence and in that job it was well needed.”

David Allen, head of operations at Suffolk & North East Essex, said: “He has been an inspiration to so many of us. Everywhere Lee worked he made a lasting impression on those who worked with him.

“He was one of the good guys and a well-respected and valued member of the EEAST team.”

Mr Fox is survived by partner James, parents Cath and Robert Fox and his brother Christopher.

Visit https://rememberingfoxy.com/ to leave a message of remembrance.

