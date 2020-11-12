Thousands raised in memory of young physiotherapist who ‘never gave up hope’

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Hollie Hilton, pictured, a “much-loved” physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour aged 40. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Picture; SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a much-loved physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour.

Hollie Hilton, of Dereham, was 40 years old when she died on October 4, two years after the diagnosis.

A former student at the University of East Anglia, Ms Hiton had been working as a senior physiotherapist treating staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn.

Her loved ones described her career there as “a role which she loved” and decided to honour her memory by creating a Go Fund Me page to raise funds to be donated to the physiotherapy department at the QEH.

So far, more than £2,000 has been raised.

Gemma Britton, who knew Ms Hilton for 20 years and helped to organise the fundraiser, said: “Hollie absolutely loved being a physio, it was her calling, and she felt so strongly about her work, always going above and beyond, often leaving late to care for her patients.

“She loved working at the QEH too and missed it so much when illness meant she had to stop.”

Her beloved career of 12 years was cut short following a seizure in March 2019, while working at the hospital.

She was referred for brain surgery in May later that year, and then shortly after received a diagnosis of an 18-month life expectancy. Over the next year and a half she undertook a gruelling regime of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and took part in a trial at UCL in London.

Despite their tragic loss, Ms Hilton’s siblings - Gemma and Oliver Hilton - were determined that something positive would be done in their sister’s memory by fundraising for the department she loved and joined forces with Ms Britton.

Mr Hilton said: “Hollie never gave up hope and would be an inspiration to us all. Covid-19 added to the difficulty of seeing family and friends but Hol just powered through.

“I’m so proud of how strong she was and can’t even describe the pain and suffering she had to endure. And now, even after she is no longer with us, she will still make a difference for others through the money raised.”

Sister, Gemma, recently became mum to Vale Oliver Hollie Hilton-Lloyd, born on Ms Hilton’s birthday.

Anyone wishing to donate in memory of Ms Hilton can do so at the Go Fund Me page here .