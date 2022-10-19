Gallery

From being named pony of the year to raising vital funds for other horses, Phoenix’s legacy will live on forever a charity has said.

The four-month-old foal first captured the hearts of thousands last year after being rescued following an arson attack.

Phoenix - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

He was taken into care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton, near Norwich, following an attack on a barn in Sevenoaks, Kent, in August 2021.

He died two months later following an operation, despite the best efforts of the charity's vet team who gave him 24-hour care.

Phoenix receiving treatment at Redwings Horse Hospital in Aylsham. - Credit: Redwings

A spokesperson for Redwings said: “Today (Wednesday, October 19) we mark the one-year anniversary of the loss of our beloved Phoenix.

“He was brought to Redwings so we could give him the ongoing intensive support he so desperately needed.

Phoenix and his "mum" Mildred - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

“Our teams pulled out all the stops, taking it in turns to feed him and spend time with him, spending hours tending to his wounds, changing his bandages, and taking him for walks with his foster mum, Mildred.

“We were all amazed at how this little pony who had been through such hell at such a young age could be so trusting and gentle and everyone truly fell in love with him.

Phoenix's double rainbow - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

"In the end, the damage was just too severe and Phoenix sadly passed away - we will never forget the rainbow that appeared over the Horse Hospital at that very moment.

“RIP little one. We will never forget you.”

Phoenix's memorial stone - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Phoenix’s ashes have been scattered in the memory garden at the Caldecott visitor centre and tributes to him, based on artwork drawn by Georgie Hollis from Intelligent Wound Care, can be found there.

Pheonix was posthumously named Pony of the Year at the Horse and Hound awards in 2021, and earlier this year Redwings was announced as the sponsor of the new Stars of Norfolk and Waveney award Animal Hero of the Year award, inspired by Phoenix.

Phoenix, the foal was left fighting for his life following an arson attack. - Credit: Redwings

Phoenix, the foal was left fighting for his life following an arson attack. - Credit: Redwings

Phoenix laying down - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Special cuddles with Phoenix - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary



