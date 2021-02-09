Man's tribute to his 'dearest friend' killed in Norwich fire
- Credit: Picture by Tracy Hildred
A man who moved away from Norwich has described his shock at finding out about the death in a house fire of his "dearest friend".
Gary Hunt was found dead in a bungalow at Langley Walk, off Old Palace Road on Tuesday, February 2.
News of the tragedy has reached Jem Probert, 59, a lorry driver now living in Lincolnshire, but who used to go to Hellesdon High School with Mr Hunt.
Mr Probert said he wanted to pay tribute to his "dear friend" who was so tragically "taken from us in a terrible way".
He said: "Gary and I were best of friends throughout our time at Hellesdon High School and when we left we were always together.
"He would always have a smile on his face: nothing was ever too much trouble for him. He was just a bloke who was always there."
The friends lost touch but they met up again last year after they both attended a funeral in Norwich.
Mr Probert said: "We stayed in contact and met up when we could. To be honest he was just the same Gary I remembered all those years ago."
Most Read
- 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
- 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
- 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
- 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
- 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
- 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
- 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
- 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
- 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
- 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
Fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston were called to the fire, and Police later confirmed that a man in his 50s found inside the property died in the blaze which broke out shortly before 9.30pm.
Tributes have since been paid to Mr Hunt by neighbours, who said he had a "heart of gold".
Mr Probert added: "Sadly coronavirus made it impossible to meet up again, but we kept in touch through social media and telephone calls.
"We were going to do so much catching up when it was possible, but sadly this was not to be."
Mr Probert said he still smiled about the things they got up to "way back then" and knew those memories would also put a smile on the face of his "dearest friend".
As previously reported, Neil Featherby, owner of Sportlink running and fitness in Taverham, who used to go to school with Mr Probert and Mr Hunt, said their old friend was just "a lovely guy".
A police spokesman said the fire was being treated as non-suspicious, and a file had been prepared for the coroner.