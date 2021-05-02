Chris Sutton leads tributes after death of popular local cricketer

Published: 1:07 PM May 2, 2021 Updated: 1:15 PM May 2, 2021

Tributes have been paid to a popular Norfolk amateur cricketer following his death.

Darin Goodrum, 55, was a well-known name in local cricket for decades having most recently played for a captained Cromer Cricket Club.

Mr Goodrum, who was affectionately known by friends and teammates with nicknames ‘Pies’ and ‘Hoods’, previously played for teams including Swardeston and Horsford.

The club are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic news that Darin Goodrum passed away yesterday. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time. ‘Pies’ was captain the last two times we won the alliance premier

RIP Pies

💔 pic.twitter.com/HQV8lruq4p — Cromer Cricket Club (@CromerCricket) April 29, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton, who previously played for Norwich Cricket Club following his retirement from football, led tributes saying Mr Goodrum’s sudden death on April 28 was “sad and shocking news”.

In a tweet, he said: “Taken far too young. Darin was a brilliant cricketer. Always a word of encouragement to others.

“He was a good friend and condolences and thoughts go out to the Goodrum family. He will be sorely missed.”

Cromer Cricket Club said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of a player who was the club captain the last two times the team won the Alliance Premier.

The club held a minute's silence in honour of its former captain before its match against Old Buckenham on Saturday.

Darin Goodrum batting for one of his previous team's Swardeston. - Credit: Archant

Current club captain Tom Davies said: “I’m absolutely shocked and stunned.

“Many fond memories playing cricket with ‘Pies’ and many enjoyable evenings after cricket. So sad.

“A great man who always seemed to play well when the chips were down.”

Swardeston Cricket Club tweeted: “Hoods spent five years with us from 2005-2009, scored some important runs, took some vital wickets but made so many friends.

“Many of those will be deeply saddened at Darin's loss. He remained a wonderful friend and supporter of the club.”

Really sad and shocking news to hear that Darin Goodrum passed away yesterday. Taken far too young. Darin was a brilliant cricketer. Always a word of encouragement to others.He was a good friend and condolences and thoughts go out to the Goodrum family. He will be sorely missed. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 29, 2021

Horsford Cricket Club said: “The club are deeply saddened after the devastating news of the loss of our former first team captain, Darin Goodrum.

“Our thoughts are with the Goodrum family and friends throughout this difficult time.”

As well as a long-time local cricketer, Mr Goodrum’s other sporting passion was as a life-long Leeds United supporter.

His friend Robert Ebbage, from Norwich, tweeted: “He had home and away season tickets, not missing a game for seasons driving from Norwich.”