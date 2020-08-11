Tributes to ‘excellent young man’ who drowned at country park

Tributes have been paid to a 22-year-old man who drowned at a Norfolk country park.

Police and firefighters searched a lake at Bawsey Country Park, near King’s Lynn, after a swimmer was reported to have got into difficulties on Saturday morning.

The body of Kristers Bednarskis, from Peterborough, was later recovered from the water.

A GoFundMe page, set up by friend Ilja Jevtusenko, has raised more than £4,600 towards Mr Bednarskis’s funeral costs.

Mr Jevtusenko posted: “Kristers was an amazing friend to everyone , everyone that knows him will know he was the hardest working, kindest and nicest guy.

“He was an amazing friend , brother and son. Had big things going for him. He was there for everyone that needed help now its time to help him and his family.

“Let’s raise some money for him and his family , to help them financially and not leave them in debt.

“One day we will all need help. Thank you for any donations made however small and big it is.”

Donors have left tributes to Mr Bednarskis, who turned 22 two days before he died.

Nicola Daintith said: “Taken far too young. An excellent young man.”

Christine Townsend posted: “You were the kindest and most gentle young man I’ve ever had the privilege to teach.”

Damon Lewis added: “You will be missed, you were an excellent human.”

Mr Bednarskis is the third man to lose his life swimming at Bawsey in less than a decade.

Lakes at the country park are flooded former quarries, where depths can plunge to 60ft.

A 41-year-old man from King’s Lynn and a 16-year-old boy from London drowned on the same day in July 2013.

Signs at the beauty spot warn people not to swim or paddle. But sunseekers ignore them as temperatures rise and the park becomes a popular alternative to the coast.

On Monday, two days after Mr Bednarskis died, the warden at Bawsey had to tell families to get out of the water.