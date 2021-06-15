Published: 2:59 PM June 15, 2021

Father's Day can be difficult for those whose dads are no longer here - but that does not mean they are any less deserving of being celebrated.

As part of a special Father’s Day piece, we are urging our readers to share their tributes, memories, and photos of their dad or important father-figure who is no longer with us.

We will then include the tributes online and in our papers.

Tributes could include a special grandparent, spouse, or sibling, or any person in a father role who has made an impact on your life even though they have passed away.

- To submit a tribute, please follow the instructions included via the Google Form.