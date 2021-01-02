Radio Norfolk listeners bid farewell to 'legend' Wally Webb who retires today

Published: 8:28 AM January 2, 2021

BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Wally Webb who retires from the station on January 2 2021.

Long-serving BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Wally Webb has officially bowed out after celebrating 40 years on the station.

Mr Webb, who has worked at Radio Norfolk since 1980, has been taking part in his final broadcast on the station on Saturday as a guest on Kirsteen Thorne's breakfast show.

Radio Norfolk favourite Wally Webb - Credit: Archant

Glowing tributes have been paid to Mr Webb by listeners and colleagues, past and present, during the show which has been "bidding a fond farewell" to a "local legend".

Speaking about his retirement, Mr Webb said: "It's very odd. I'm not sad and I'm not happy because I loved doing it.

"I shall just miss getting out and meeting people in the radio car.

"Driving around Norfolk was a great privilege and to have a job that allows you to go and visit all parts of Norfolk, I shall miss that."

Wally Webb in his days as a DJ Photo: Wally Webb - Credit: Archant

He told listeners he planned to spend the next few weeks doing "lots of little jobs around the house" before heading off to the Norfolk Broads.

Among those to pay tribute during the show was Phil Johnson, Mr Webb's first producer on Radio Norfolk, who said he "took to it like a duck to water".

Wally Webb (right) crowning Sheringham's 1983 carnival queen Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

It was while appearing as a guest on Kirsteen Thorne's breakfast show back in November last year that Mr Webb surprised listeners with the news he was to quit.

He said: “I’ve decided that after 40 plus years it’s time that I retired and let some of the young guns get in there as well, if you know what I mean.”

Wally Webb re-living his days as a mod Photo: Barry Ramm - Credit: Archant

He had been reminiscing about his first ever moment on Radio Norfolk, back on September 14, 1980, when he played AC/DC as his first track, before making the announcement.

Following Mr Webb’s announcement, Kirsteen Thorne said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to have worked alongside him.

Wally Webb cooking at home Photo: Wally Webb - Credit: Archant

Mr Webb grew up in Manchester but moved to Norfolk when he left the RAF, where he had worked on a mobile disco called Solarscope, to pursue a career in radio.

Following a stint at Hospital Radio Norwich and a stint as resident DJ at Scamps in Anglia Square in Norwich from 1975 to 1980, Mr Webb started on Radio Norfolk where he has remained ever since.

Wally Webb at the King's Head pub at Lingwood - Credit: Archant

Mr Webb is the latest in a line of big-name departures as BBC Norfolk reshuffles its packs.



