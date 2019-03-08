'Paul lived for today' - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

Tribute has been paid to a motorcyclist with a "wicked sense of humour" and a love of animals who died in a road collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Siely, 54, died at the scene of the crash with a Volvo XC60 car in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9.

Mr Siely was born and grew up in Happisburgh, and lived in Stowmarket.

He was described as a man with a passion for motorcycle racing and animals.

A tribute from his family said he would be very much missed.

It read: "Paul Siely was born and brought up in Happisburgh in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

"He had many jobs over the years, moving to Suffolk with Harris Foods.

"In later years he found work with Orion who introduced Paul to welding, a skill he excelled in and took great pride in."

The tribute added: "He had a great passion for motorcycle racing, attending meetings at Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Donnington whenever he could.

"He loved all animals, particularly his cats, Charlie and Oscar and his rabbits.

"Paul lived for today, he had a wicked sense of humour and will be greatly missed by all his family, Jane and friends.

"His passing has left an enormous black hole in all their lives."

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash - on an unnamed road at the junction of Warren Lane, north of Borley Green - at around 1.15pm.

Mr Siely had been riding an Yamaha YZF motorbike.