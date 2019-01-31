Tribute paid after former town mayor dies

Search

31 January, 2019 - 16:57
Gwen Smith, centre, drawing a prize during her tenue as Cromer's mayor in 2012, assisted by performers in that year's Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Tributes have been paid after Mrs Smith passed away on January 27, 2019. Picture: RICHARD BATSON

Gwen Smith, centre, drawing a prize during her tenue as Cromer's mayor in 2012, assisted by performers in that year's Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Tributes have been paid after Mrs Smith passed away on January 27, 2019. Picture: RICHARD BATSON

Tribute has been paid to a former mayor of Cromer, who has died.

Former Cromer mayor Gwen Smith with her Ukip Gold Award in 2012. Picture: ANTONY KELLYFormer Cromer mayor Gwen Smith with her Ukip Gold Award in 2012. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Gwen Smith, who was the town mayor in 2012-13, died on Sunday, January 27, aged 81.

Tim Adams, fellow town councillor, said he was saddened by the news.

He said: “I served as mayor subsequently to Gwen, and I greatly appreciated the time she would spare to phone me, both to share her opinions and offer me her encouragement as she would do for others.

“The taxi drivers in Cromer lost a particularly good ally when Gwen ceased to be a town councillor several years ago.

“She spent a great deal of time ensuring that councillors recognised the contribution that taxi drivers make to the community and economy, and would frequently speak on their behalf on a number of matters.”

Mrs Smith, who was a member of Ukip, was given their ‘gold award’ in 2012 for 20 years of service to the party.

-Would you like to pay tribute to Mrs Smith? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

