Tributes paid after death of former Sheriff of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:45 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 28 September 2019

Former Norwich and Norfolk councillor Audrey Brown, who died at the age of 84. Picture: James Bass.

Tributes have been paid to a former Sheriff of Norwich, who served as a city and county councillor, after she died at the age of 84.

Audrey Brown, who died on September 5, served the people of Lakenham as a Labour councillor on both Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council.

She served four years at City Hall, between 1995 and 1999 and was a county councillor from 1999 until 2001.

Her husband Ken also served as a councillor.

Mrs Brown was also Sheriff of Norwich in 1997/98.

Alan Waters, Labour leader of Norwich City Council, paid tribute to her at a meeting of Norwich City Council.

He said: "Above all she was a community councillor and a very strong and effective one.

"She and her husband Ken were a formidable team and represented the views of their residents in Lakenham ward very effectively during that period.

"She was also Sheriff of Norwich in 1997 to 98, at a time when Harry Watson [the late Labour city councillor] was the Lord Mayor.

"I have written to Ken thanking and remembering her for her contribution to the work of the council.

"We send our condolences to her family and friends."

During her time at the city council, Mrs Borwn was a member of the social, democracy and external affairs committee and served on the culture committee.

She was also involved with the Mile Cross Community Association, the Blyth Jex Sports Hall group and Norwich Consolidated Charities.

After her time as a councillor came to an end, Mrs Brown continued to campaign for the Lakenham area.

She served as chairwoman of the Cavell Green Residents' Group and the Mid Lakenham Residents Association.

Mrs Brown was also remembered at County Hall, where county councillors rose and observed a minute's silence in memory of Mrs Brown at a full meeting of Norfolk County Council.

Her funeral took place at St John the Baptist Church in Timberhill, in Norwich, on Tuesday.

A great-grandmother, Mrs Brown is also survived by her husband Ken and her children Val, David and Andrew.

