Community gathers to remember 'superhero' mum-of-four

Heather Bellamy in Scotland in one of the locations of filming for her favourite TV progrmme Outlander. Picture: Lilly Young Archant

Mourners stood in the rain to remember a selfless mum-of-four who died after bravely battling a rare cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heather Bellamy's cortege in a VW camper van passing through Downham Market. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Heather Bellamy's cortege in a VW camper van passing through Downham Market. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Heather Bellamy from Downham Market passed away on Saturday, August 3 after fighting acute myeloid leukaemia for four and a half years.

In a moving ceremony at the cemetery on Rouse's lane, family and friends dressed in colourful clothing, stood in the rain to pay their respects.

Earlier, a VW camper van took Ms Bellamy around Downham Market, passing by her favourite places in the town.

Her son Alfie Randall said: "I will treasure all the incredible memories we had. She stared death in the face and fought it like a warrior. Rest in peace mum, I love you so much."

Heather Bellamy's cortege in a VW camper van passing through Downham Market. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Heather Bellamy's cortege in a VW camper van passing through Downham Market. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The 16-year-old thanked the community for their continued support and efforts in trying to help his mother.

Husband Max Lincoln married Ms Bellamy in hospital days before she died.

Mr Lincoln spoke about the amount of strength Ms Bellamy had, saying she was a "superhero" as a nurse and mother.

"Her greatest power is in the way she brought the community together," he said.

Heather Bellamy's cortege in a VW camper van passing through Downham Market. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Heather Bellamy's cortege in a VW camper van passing through Downham Market. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I will always be amazed at her fight, right up until the last few days she was trying to prolong it. Not for her but for her family.

You may also want to watch:

"Heather and I were like two jigsaw pieces, we just fit together."

Apologising to Ms Bellamy, Mr Lincoln added: "I'm sorry I could not protect you from this."

Tributes have poured in for the mum-of-four from Downham Market. Picture: Just Giving Tributes have poured in for the mum-of-four from Downham Market. Picture: Just Giving

A tribute read out on behalf of Ms Bellamy's sisters, Samantha Williams and Dawn Ryan, said: "She never complained, she would get on with living her life.

"Family meant everything to Heather and we felt that."

Her husband and children released six doves in her memory.

The family were hoping to raise £250,000 to get Ms Bellamy life-saving treatment over in America, her family and the community in Downham Market set up fundraising events and a GoFundme page, raising more than £40,000 for the former nurse.

The day of the funeral was 30 years to the day that Ms Bellamy began her nursing training.

Ms Bellamy's colleagues from the Howdale surgery in Downham Market, where she used to work up until her diagnosis, paid tribute to her.

Mandy Brown said: "Nothing was too much trouble for her. She was a joy, just a lovely person. The best nurse ever."

Sally Chase, who worked with Ms Bellamy for 7 years, said: "She would put the patients first. It was her vocation, no matter what time of day it was she would see to them."

Sharon McIvon Dan said: "She was loved by patients, they continually ask after her."

Donations in memory of Ms Bellamy can be made to the Cancer Care and Treatment Fund at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.