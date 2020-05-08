Search

Tributes to rugby club stalwart who was ‘great friend’ and ‘exceptional volunteer’

PUBLISHED: 14:10 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 08 May 2020

Andy Pott, whose service to Norwich Rugby Club spreads back for two decades, has died at the age of 71. Picture: Andy Micklethwaite

Archant

Tributes have been paid to an “exceptional volunteer” who dedicated two decades of service to the rugby club he loved.

Andy Pott, secretary and former president of Norwich Rugby Club (NRFC), died at the age of 71 on Wednesday, April 29, following a short illness.

He lived in Norfolk’s county town and leaves behind his wife, Helen, and two children.

Mr Pott’s contribution to NRFC - spreading back over 21 years - has been described as “immense” by the club, acknowledged last year when he was made an honorary member.

In recent times he was most widely known for his administrative roles, but they were just the tip of the iceberg after a career spent helping talented young players progress through the ranks.

With the current season having ended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mr Pott lived to see the senior first team promoted from the London 2 North East division after going unbeaten in their first 18 games.

Andy Micklethwaite, communications officer at Norwich RFC, said: “We owe Andy a huge debt and are grateful, after all his years of service, that he was able to see the first XV promoted into London 1 North prior to becoming unwell.

“He will be sadly missed by us all at Norwich RFC, as a very efficient and meticulous administrator, an exceptional volunteer and a great friend.”

The list of tasks undertaken by Mr Pott during his time at the club was extensive, and his devotion to Norwich RFC and to the game of rugby dominated his social life.

Recognising the importance for a club to develop its own players through a strong youth and minis system, his heart was in coaching and seeing those young players progress through to the senior sides.

Then, eight years ago in 2012, long after hanging up his coaching boots, Mr Pott found a junior team - now the under-16s - without a coach, dusted off his kit and started all over again.

Even as his health deteriorated in recent years there was no sign of Mr Pott slowing down, as he became a key figure in the Development Group and the club’s drawn-out attempts to relocate to the University of East Anglia’s Colney Lane playing fields.

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

