‘Valued by all who met him’ - tributes paid to former council chief who died aged 84

Yvonne and Terry Nolan on their wedding day, in 1957. Picture: SUPPLIED by Yvonne and Terry Nolan Archant

Tributes have been paid to the former council chief and “dedicated family man” who oversaw the 1994 reconstruction of Cromer’s famous pier.

The former chief executive of North Norfolk District Council, Terry Nolan, has died aged 84. PHOTO: ARCHANT The former chief executive of North Norfolk District Council, Terry Nolan, has died aged 84. PHOTO: ARCHANT

Terry Nolan, a former chief executive of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) passed away on Wednesday, January 16, after a short battle with cancer.

Mr Nolan, aged 84, completed a 40-year career in local government before retiring in December 1994.

Mr Nolan was born in Dartford and moved to Margate, where he went to school and was a keen runner, hockey and football player.

After two years of national service in the Royal Air Force, he joined Kent County Council as a trainee committee clerk, and studied part-time for a degree.

Yvonne and Terry Nolan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at their home in Cromer in 2017. Pictured, Mr Nolan was smiling, despite injuring in face in a fall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Yvonne and Terry Nolan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at their home in Cromer in 2017. Pictured, Mr Nolan was smiling, despite injuring in face in a fall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He later worked in Oxfordshire, Cornwall and Somerset before becoming clerk to Walsingham Rural District Council, and then served as chief executive of NNDC from 1973 to 1994.

His career highlights at the council included the successful economic development of north Norfolk’s towns; the restoration of Cromer’s iconic pier after it was shattered by a runaway rig in a 1993 Remembrance Day storm; and the comeback of the pier’s Pavilion Theatre and show.

He married wife Yvonne on January 19, 1957, and in 2017 the couple - who have two sons and a grandson - celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Mr Nolan enjoyed an active retirement, and served as chairman of Cromer Cricket Club, chairman of Sheringham Little Theatre, and chairman of Cromer High School’s board of governors.

He played at Woodlands Bowl’s Club and supported the Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Drama Society.

His two sons, Wayne and Julian Nolan, described him as a “dedicated family man who was committed to the local community [and] a kind, supportive and loving father and husband”.

They said: “He was a man of principle and integrity, and had a strong sense of humour.”

Julian Nolan said: “In a world where there is ever increasing noise, his ability to distil the signal in the noise of life was valued by all who met him.”

And Wayne Nolan added that his father loved sport, and “would not hesitate to get the whole family involved”.

They added that during their father’s retirement: “He pursued each job with a vigour and passion, and above all wanted to help and make a difference to the local community.”

Funeral arrangements for Mr Nolan are still being made and will be announced in the coming days.