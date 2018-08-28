Tributes paid to man who was ‘heart of the party’

Glen and Tara Berry, with their son. Picture: Tara Berry Archant

A much-loved Thetford figure has been described as “the heart of the party” after he died unexpectedly last week.

Glen Berry, who was 40 years old, managed Thetford Panthers under 13s and 14s and Thetford reserves and was a well known character in the town.

His wife, Tara Berry, described him as the “funniest person I have ever known”.

She said: “He was just funny, loving, stupid. He was the heart of the party. He didn’t drink, he was stone cold sober, and he was the funniest person I have ever known.

“When he walked through the door into a room the whole place erupted, everybody loved him.”

She added: “He was very loud and everyone was always telling him to quieten down, but whenever he spoke he spoke with such passion.

“He loved going out on the streets because he wanted to help as many people as he could.”

Mr Berry worked at Trek Highway Services for four years, helping the company reach its success.

Despite struggling with a long term drug addiction, Mr Berry’s faith helped him bounce back from being knocked down throughout his life.

Mrs Berry said: “His faith was massively important to him, as important as his family. It was his faith that led me to faith, it took us from the darkest of times to the best of times.

“He wanted to be an organ donor and they managed to take most of his organs so even through the worst times he was still helping others.”

She added: “After he would wake everyone up he would go out with our son Jae’Jobe and the dog and he would just disappear, walking along the rivers with the dog running alongside, that was a daily ritual.

“He would not do anything until he did these two things.”

The funeral will take place on Monday, December 10 at 1pm in St Cuthbert’s Church, Thetford, followed by a private committal.

The family have requested for flowers from immediate family only and any donations if desired to be made payable to Teen Challenge UK and to be made at the service or sent care of Thetford and District Funeral Services Ltd.