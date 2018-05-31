Remembering those from our community who have died from Covid-19

Clockwise from L: Clive Stubbs, Stuart Goodman, Brian Keable, Christine Emerson, Ronald Courtney and Laura Turner-Hewitt. Photo credits: Dreamstone Productions, Archant Library, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Rattlesden Gliding Club and Turner-Hewitt Family Archant

From a 31-year-old woman who faced the world with a smile to a 66-year-old actor and writer who was passionate about the arts, people from all walks of life have died from coronavirus in Norfolk and Waveney.

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Here, we remember and pay tribute to some of those who have lost their lives to the virus.

Laura Turner-Hewitt, 31,

Laura Turner-Hewitt from Diss, is among one of the youngest people in Norfolk to have died from coronavirus.

Photographer Stuart Goodman who has died from coronavirus pictured in 2012 when he was standing for Norwich City Council. Picture: Archant Photographer Stuart Goodman who has died from coronavirus pictured in 2012 when he was standing for Norwich City Council. Picture: Archant

She grew up in the town and was a well-known member of the community through her work in the Break charity shop.

Following her death, her mother, Rachel Turner-Hewitt said: “Laura was such a special, warm hearted, loving girl”

Miss Turner-Hewitt was diagnosed with a learning disability when she started school and had health issues growing up. She faced frequent hospital visits with gastric problems and osteomyelitis, a bone infection, and lived with dyspraxia.

Her mother said: “During these incidents Laura never complained and always faced everything with a smile on her face.

Ronald Courtney flying the Rattlesden Gliding club K21 two seat training glider during the club expedition in 2019 to the Scottish Gliding Union near Portmoak, Kinross in Scotland. Picture: Rattlesden Gliding Club Ronald Courtney flying the Rattlesden Gliding club K21 two seat training glider during the club expedition in 2019 to the Scottish Gliding Union near Portmoak, Kinross in Scotland. Picture: Rattlesden Gliding Club

“She had such a big heart and always thought of others first. She has overcome so many challenges in her life and always with the biggest smile.”

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for a coffin with bluebells has raised more than £3,500.

Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: Dreamstone Productions Clive Stubbs, who has died aged 66. Picture: Dreamstone Productions

Stuart Goodman, 72

Stuart Goodman worked as a newspaper photographer and picture editor after first making his name with prize-winning pictures of the IRA Balcombe Street Siege in London in 1975.

Over the years he worked for titles as diverse as The Guardian, The Daily Mail and the Independent as a photographer and as picture editor of the Evening Standard.

He died at Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital on April 2.

Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk. Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk.

His daughter, Jo Goodman, 31, told the Evening Standard: “He wasn’t ready to leave us and we certainly weren’t ready to let him go, but compared with many families in this situation we were lucky that our local hospital allowed us to be with him and it was, despite the horrendousness of this awful virus, a peaceful passing.

“We know how many others are hurting and it’s another cruelty of this awful virus that we can’t be together in person to share in our grief right now.”

His wife Annie Henriques, 68, said: “He was a creative talent and the love of my life.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Ronald Courtney, 92

Ronald Courtney, from Docking, was a “remarkable” man who continued to be a glider pilot up to the age of 92.

Mr Courtney, who died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on April 17, had a passion for aviation and was the oldest flying member of Rattlesden Gliding Club near Bury St Edmunds.

He ran a jewellery shop in Suffolk before retiring and moving to Docking in Norfolk. He still regularly made the 90 miles trip from his home to the club, clocking up more than 200 flights since joining five years ago.

Kevin Western, his instructor and club chairman, said: “Ron was a truly amazing character and he will be hugely missed. He was immensely brave and demonstrated his zest for life.”

Clive Stubbs, 66

Clive Stubbs, from Norwich, was an active member of Norfolk’s arts scene, who was passionate about the performing arts.

He wrote pieces and frequently took to the stage himself.

He was known to many in Norwich from his performances at REDuck Producktions’ Scratch Nights at the Maddermarket Theatre and regularly hosting pub quizzes in venues across Norwich.

Tom Cushan, Mr Stubbs’ son, said his father was incredibly creative: “He was full of life and very full of energy, not the sort of person you would expect to be hit with something like [coronavirus],” he said.

“He had a big heart and was very warm and friendly to everyone all the time.”

Brian Keable, 83

Brian Keable who died at Beccles Hospital, was a keen charity fundraiser and “brilliant engineer”.

The great-grandfather had completed the Bungay Half Marathon, the 1999 London Marathon, the Three Peaks in the Yorkshire Dales, and a 50-mile bike ride, all for local causes.

His daughter, Georgie Keable, described him as a “great father”, and said: “He was always very involved in the community and knew a lot of people.”

The former Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer was a member of the Beccles branch of the Royal Naval Association, and owned Keable Engineering in Aldeby.

Christine ‘Chrissie’ Emerson

Christine Emerson, also known as Chrissie, worked as a healthcare assistant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Following the announcement of her death, the hospital where she worked said: “The whole family at QEH is deeply saddened at losing Chrissie Emerson who was such a valued colleague, and much-loved wife to Michael and cherished mother and grandmother.”

• We would like to pay tribute to and share your memories of the people in Norfolk and Waveney who have died from Covid-19. If you would like us to include someone close to you, please get in touch with us by emailing: sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk.