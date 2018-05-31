Search

Advanced search

Loving tribute paid to John Drake - probably Norfolk's oldest ever paper boy

PUBLISHED: 13:30 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 06 January 2020

JOHN DRAKE - OLDEST PAPER BOY AT THE AGE OF 70?

JOHN DRAKE - OLDEST PAPER BOY AT THE AGE OF 70?

A loving tribute has been paid to a "happy chappy" who may well have been Norfolk's oldest ever paper boy.

75-year-old paper boy John Drake has had his electric bike stolen. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Copy: For:Evening News ©Eastern Daily Press 200675-year-old paper boy John Drake has had his electric bike stolen. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Copy: For:Evening News ©Eastern Daily Press 2006

Born on January 20, 1931, John Drake, of Hall Road in Norwich, ran newsagents around the city for decades of his life and continued delivering the papers himself well into his 70s.

Mr Drake, who was born in Horley near London, moved to Norwich as a toddler and took over then Yallop's newsagents on Queens Road from his grandmother Alice Yallop - having delivered papers from the age of nine.

He went on to run the shop for a number of years, under a variety of names including J.F. Drakes and J&Y Superprints, during which time he became well known around the city.

And after his retirement, he went from dishing out the headlines to making them, bucking the trend of youthful paper boys by continuing to deliver the Norwich Evening News himself.

Jason Drake, 28, his son, said: "As he got older he generally took on more and more paper rounds, just to keep himself busy really. He got me involved in paper routes from when I was rather young - about 12 - I used to sit in the back of the car because I was too young to go out and do them on my own."

Through his career he became a familiar face around the city and was a member of the Round Table organisation, Eaton Golf Club and the drummer in his own band - the Johnny Drake Quintet.

His son added: "It would take an age to walk around the city because somebody he knew would always stop him to say hello.

"He was quite a stern and old school father but he was also a kind, happy chappy about town."

He had four children, five grandchildren and seven great children and is survived by his second wife Supa, who cared for him over the last eight years of his life. He died on New Year's Day at 88.

His funeral service will take place at Colney Wood Green Acres, Woodland Hall, on Thursday, January 23 at 1pm, followed by a reception at The Unthank Arms on Newmarket Street. Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer's Society via Allcock Funeral Directors.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

City centre road blocked after crash involving two cars and motorbike

Emergency services on the scene of the accident on St Stephen's Road. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

City centre road blocked after crash involving two cars and motorbike

Emergency services on the scene of the accident on St Stephen's Road. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Norwich City Premier League (and FA Cup) debate - Paddy answered your questions

Onel Hernandez and Moritz Leitner celebrate after the Norwich City wide player helped set the Canaries on the way to an FA Cup win at Preston: Picture: Focus Images/Michael Sedgewick

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists