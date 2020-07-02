Search

Advanced search

‘She was a leading figure’ - Tributes paid to village stalwart who has died aged 79

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 02 July 2020

Elizabeth Capleton opens a new technology block at Hethersett Middle School in 2003. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Elizabeth Capleton opens a new technology block at Hethersett Middle School in 2003. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Tributes have been paid to a “leading figure” of a Norfolk village, who has died at the age of 79.

Elizabeth Capleton was central to life in Hethersett in the 1980s and 1990s, serving on the parish council and as a school governor.

She served on Hethersett Parish Council from May 1979 until July 1999 and was chairman from 1991 to 1997.

Mrs Capleton was also a governor at Hethersett Middle School (now Hethersett Primary School) for many years. She officially opened the school’s new design and technology block, which is commemorated by a plaque in the school.

You may also want to watch:

She was a big supporter of facilities for young people in the village and also of Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club.

She was appointed as a magistrate in 1985, serving on the Norwich bench until 2002.

At the June meeting of Hethersett Parish Council held on the Zoom social media platform, chairman Adrienne Quinlan said: “Sadly, we have heard of the death of Elizabeth Capelton at the age of 79 in a care home in Wymondham.

“Elizabeth was a leading figure in the village for many years and lived in Firs Road with her husband Alan, a local dentist, and their children. She gave her time to many organisations within the village.”

Councillors also observed a minute’s silence in Mrs Capleton’s memory.

The Capletons had four children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A graveside funeral service under lockdown rules was held at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, and donations in Mrs Capleton’s memory will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub owner slams ‘disastrous’ decision to reopen as he prepares for ‘whole new experience’

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Shortages of PPE fuelled coronavirus spread in Norfolk care homes - UEA study

The spread of coronavirus in Norfolk care homes has been studied by UEA researchers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto