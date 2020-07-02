‘She was a leading figure’ - Tributes paid to village stalwart who has died aged 79

Elizabeth Capleton opens a new technology block at Hethersett Middle School in 2003. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Tributes have been paid to a “leading figure” of a Norfolk village, who has died at the age of 79.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elizabeth Capleton was central to life in Hethersett in the 1980s and 1990s, serving on the parish council and as a school governor.

She served on Hethersett Parish Council from May 1979 until July 1999 and was chairman from 1991 to 1997.

Mrs Capleton was also a governor at Hethersett Middle School (now Hethersett Primary School) for many years. She officially opened the school’s new design and technology block, which is commemorated by a plaque in the school.

You may also want to watch:

She was a big supporter of facilities for young people in the village and also of Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club.

She was appointed as a magistrate in 1985, serving on the Norwich bench until 2002.

At the June meeting of Hethersett Parish Council held on the Zoom social media platform, chairman Adrienne Quinlan said: “Sadly, we have heard of the death of Elizabeth Capelton at the age of 79 in a care home in Wymondham.

“Elizabeth was a leading figure in the village for many years and lived in Firs Road with her husband Alan, a local dentist, and their children. She gave her time to many organisations within the village.”

Councillors also observed a minute’s silence in Mrs Capleton’s memory.

The Capletons had four children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A graveside funeral service under lockdown rules was held at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, and donations in Mrs Capleton’s memory will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.